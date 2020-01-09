A $50,000 cash only bond was set Wednesday for a Pine Bluff man who escaped from a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy last weekend and was recaptured after deputies found him hiding in an attic.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Kemonta Bishop, 22, with third-degree escape and with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bishop had been held at the adult detention center on a petition to revoke his probation Saturday when he complained of breathing problems and was taken to the hospital where he received treatment. After being released, Bishop was put in a sheriffs deputies car for the trip back to jail when he again complained of breathing problems.

According to a press release, the deputy rolled down the back window of the car so Bishop could get some air. Bishop had managed to free himself from his restraints and when the deputy rolled down the window, Bishop was able to push it the rest of the way down, reach out of the car for the door handle, then open the door and flee on foot.

A search of the area was unsuccessful.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Sheriff’s Investigator Joseph O’Neal, deputies searching for Bishop went to a house in the 1300 block of South Ash Street where they talked to the mother of Bishop’s children. She told them that Bishop had been there but he had left to go and get food. She also gave deputies consent to search the house and nothing was found.

About an hour later, deputies received a tip that Bishop had gone back to the house and when they arrived, heard a thumping noise coming from the attic. The woman again gave deputies consent to search and Bishop was found in the attic lying on the floor between two ceiling joists.

O’Neal reported that Bishop was ordered to stand up and when he did, he fell through the ceiling to the floor below, then attempted to flee on foot to the front door. Sheriff’s K-9 Sgt. Soder was deployed and after a brief struggle, Bishop was taken into custody. During a search of the residence, deputies found an MP-15 rifle under the couch. The rifle had 16 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, and an empty magazine was taped to the full magazine.

After Bishop was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries from the fall he was taken to the adult detention center where he was questioned. He said he escaped custody because he didn’t want to go to jail and said the rifle was his and the woman did not know anything about it.

Bishop is currently on probation after convictions for residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm and a petition has been filed to revoke that probation. He said he would hire his own attorney.