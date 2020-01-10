Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Felix Kallay, 47, of Vasteras, SE, and Tavai L. Moore, 38 of Little Rock, recorded Dec. 27.

Tristan Isaiah Martinez, 20, of Pine Bluff, and Jessica Marie Conley, 18, of Redfield, recorded Jan. 8.

Travis Justin Clark, 35, of White Hall, and Whitney J. Greer, of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 30.

Cody Aaron Gray, 19, and Janet Denise Labreck, 20, both of Thornton, recorded Dec. 30.

Dennis L. Kinley, 57, of Pine Bluff, and Leona Allison, 53, of White Hall, recorded Jan. 7.

Isaiah Edward Stavitsky, 20, of Sherman Oaks, Ca., and Makenzie Erin Cochran, 20, of White Hall, recorded Jan. 3.

Leon Edwards, 64, and Pratanya Fondon, 42, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 3.

Terry Ray Coleman, 42, of Tucker, and Carolyn Ann Lockett, 44, of Fayetteville, recorded Jan. 9.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Kenjata Daniels v. Jamie Daniels, granted Jan. 6.

Frankie Moon v. Tammy Moon, granted Jan. 7.

Justin Scroggins v. Alicia Scroggins, granted Jan. 7.

Ashley Seale v. Patrick Seale, granted Jan. 7.

Len Kimbrell v. Martha Kimbrell, granted Dec. 30.

Amanda Bolen v. Michael Bolen, granted Dec. 30.

Lydia Merkhi v. Helmi Merkhi, granted Dec. 30.

Dennis Qualls v. Linda Qualls, granted Dec. 30.