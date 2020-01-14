In the first work session of the year, the Board of Education heard policy propositions and presentations. One of those presentations was on the One-to-One program by Vance Gregory.

The One-to-One program is part of the millage referendum, also known as Vision2023, to provide equal access to the classroom by providing each student with a Chromebook laptop to equip them to do their homework without limitations.

"One of the things I'm really proud of...was the goal to ensure we have a funding stream so that would be sustainable over time." Superintendent Doug Brubaker commented when introducing Gregory.

This program began in the 2012-13 school year where they provided students at Ramsey Junior High, Sunnymede Elementary and Morrison Elementary with laptops that cost $800 each. Then in the 2016-17 school year, the program went district-wide with Chromebooks which cost significantly less at $285 each. Gregory defended this choice by reminding the board that, "Chromebooks have become the national standard in schools for the most part just because it's so cost effective."

In the Fall 2019 semester, high school students received Chromebooks with Kindergarten through 2nd grade students will receive them in Spring 2020. Because the younger students do not have homework, children in Kindergarten through 2nd grade will leave their Chromebooks at school in charging stations to reduce the likelihood of damage to the computers.

Gregory then proposed a new purchase rotation where students would get new Chromebooks when they entered Kindergarten, 3rd, 7th and 10th grade in 2021. However with the grade reconfiguration coming in the 2021/22 school year, that will change to where students get these devices in Kindergarten, 3rd, 6th and 9th grade keeping them for three years each until they get to high school where they keep the Chromebook for the four years of their high school careers.

In light of security, Gregory pointed out that there are three layers of protection while students are on campus where there are keywords and websites that these filters catch and block. There is also a program, GoGuardian, that allows teachers to see what a particular student is using their Chromebook to do and even block particular sites or apps while the student is on campus. Securly is another program the school system recently added to all Chromebooks to filter content even when the student is off campus.

At the conclusion of his presentation, Gregory shared three success stories about this One-to-One program. One was a veteran teacher, Julia Coleman, who has completely embraced this digital learning platform in such a way that helps her and her students succeed in and out of the classroom.

The second example Gregory used was that there are six LEGO Mindstorms teams from the Fort Smith School District who are going to the state level competition largely due to each team members access to a computer where they can code their robots individually rather than having one laptop per team.

The final success story was a homebound student who was able to digitally participate in classes in real time because of videoconferencing technology.

The Board of Education is also looking at a way to provide affordable internet access to all students in their homes so that they do not have to go out late at night to find free WiFi in order to submit homework assignments.

Currently, there are hotspots available for check out from some school libraries.