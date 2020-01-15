Growing A Healthy Charleston

You are invited to attend Growing a healthy Charleston at noon on every first Friday at the Charleston Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933.

Community the Franklin County Veteran Service Office

It is on 3rd floor of the Franklin County Charleston Courthouse. The 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month with hours being 1 to 4;30 p.m. For more information call Rick Bradley at 479-667-4677 or 479-965-2272. This is a new guy. Thanks, keep up the good work.

Homeschool Friday at Charleston Public Library

Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 AM – 11 AM, Charleston Public Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933

The Charleston Public Library is dedicated to providing resources and programming that support homeschool curriculum, enhance literacy skills, and provides opportunities for socialization. We welcome the opportunity to supplement your homeschooling activities!

Tween Craft at Charleston Public Library

Jan 15, 2020 - Jan 16, 2020, Charleston Public Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933

Everyone’s favorite hair accessory from the ’80s and ‘90s is making a major comeback. But you don’t have to spend a lot to indulge in the craze. SPACES ARE LIMITED — $5 supply and registration fee is required before the event! Two dates are available — January 15th OR January 16th. Stop by the Charleston Public Library to register!

Pesticide Applicator Training

Upcoming Training Sessions:

Feb. 18th @ 6:30 p.m. - Charleston Courthouse

Feb. 20th @ 6:30 p.m. - Clarksville Fairgrounds

Feb. 21st @ 9:00 a.m. - Ozark Extension Office

For more information contact: Franklin County Extension Office at 479-667-3720

$20.00 due at the time of training

The training is for those producers needing to recertify or producers needing to certify for the first time. A producer only needs to attend one of the sessions. The certification is valid for 5 years and allows the producer to purchase a private restricted use pesticide license from the State Plant Board.

Summer Super Tour 2020

Tuesday, June 23rd-July 5th, Sunday, 13 days, 12 nights

Sponsored by River Valley Tours, we will be using Village Tours as the bus company,

Some of the Events and activities; Royal Gorge, Train and Bridge Park, Arches National Park tour, Sight and light boat show with dinner, (scenic boat tour on the calm water area of the Colorado River), Bryce Canyon, Coral Dunes, (more parks as time allows), North side of the Grand Canyon, Sunset Tour of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, free afternoon in Williams Arizona to see memories of the Route 66 era, Texas Musical at Palo Duro Canyon, Texas, (July 4th) with dinner,

Costs per person: A deposit of $150 will hold your seat, call ASAP to reserve it, then send the deposit.

Double (2) in room per person: $2,150

Triple (3) in room per person: $2015

Quad (4) in room per person: $1820

Single Room (1) person: $3250

Still have some seats available.

If you have questions, or to sign up for the tour: Call; Helen Jetton-Mantooth at 479-414-1280. Mail deposits to River Valley Tours; P.O. Box 457; Lavaca, Arkansas 72941

Price includes all evening and breakfast meals, transportation, lodging, and events.