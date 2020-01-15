FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(January 6, 2020) - Arkansas gas prices have risen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations. Gas prices in Arkansas are 1 cent per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.11/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of 88.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is down 2.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years:

January 6, 2019: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

January 6, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 6, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

January 6, 2016: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

January 6, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

January 6, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 6, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 6, 2012: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

January 6, 2011: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

January 6, 2010: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Memphis- $2.36/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.36/g.

Little Rock- $2.26/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.24/g.

Shreveport- $2.32/g, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.27/g.

“To start the first week of a new decade, the national average has seen little change, but with the U.S. targeting and Iranian General in an attack last week, there is a distinct possibility that escalations in tensions may have an affect on gas prices moving forward,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “For now, there’s been no physical disruption or retribution from Iran, but it has been promised. Oil markets have risen on the rising risk of Iran retaliating, but until it happens, don’t expect gas prices to see much of a jump. For now, I could see a small 5-10 cent per gallon increase over the next couple of weeks, but the real potential for fireworks at the pump will be contingent on retaliation, and whether that retaliation targets oil infrastructure like Iran struck last year. For now we’re in limbo, but typically gas prices decline slightly in January and February thanks to seasonally weak gasoline demand.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.