FORT SMITH, Ark. – Dates have been set for the new year’s free childbirth education classes at Baptist Health-Fort Smith. The classes are open to all area mothers to give them the confidence and support they need to enjoy their baby’s arrival.

The classes are taught by a childbirth educator with Lamaze-focused curriculum. Lamaze is an international childbirth education program which helps women learn to respond to pain during childbirth in a way that both increases comfort and facilitates labor.

During the class, participants will learn about emotional and physical changes during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum. The instructors will discuss the natural birth process, birthing techniques and potential medical interventions like cesarean section. Other topics to be covered are skin-to-skin contact, mother-newborn bonding and family bonding.

“The class is very hands-on,” Megan Williams, childbirth educator said. “The moms are able to get on the birthing balls to practice different positions and breathing techniques that can help alleviate pain during childbirth.”

All classes are held in the Nancy Orr Conference Center on the third floor of Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Evening and day sessions are available. Evening sessions are held for two hours, one night a week for two weeks. Day sessions are held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on select Saturdays.

To register for one of the dates listed, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST for more information.

2-Week Evening Course

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 14 and 21

Feb. 4 and 11

March 3 and 10

April 14 and 21

May 12 and 19

June 9 and 16

July 7 and 14

Aug. 11 and 18

Sept. 8 and 15

Oct. 13 and 20

Nov. 10 and 17

Dec. 8 and 15

One-Saturday Course

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 18

March 7

May 16

July 18

Sept. 26

Nov. 14

Baptist Health is Arkansas’ most comprehensive health care organization with more than 200 points of access that include 11 hospitals; urgent care centers; a senior living community and over 100 primary and specialty care clinics in Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The system additionally offers a college with studies in nursing and allied health; a graduate residency program; and access to virtual care anytime, anywhere. Baptist Health, as the largest not-for-profit health care organization based in Arkansas, provides care to patients wherever they are through the support of approximately 11,000

employees, groundbreaking treatments, renowned physicians and community outreach programs. For more information about Baptist Health, visit baptist-health.com, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or download the myBaptistHealth app. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.