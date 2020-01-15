CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK

By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

The Charleston Senior Center needs a new/used Vehicle for Meals on Wheels home

delivered meals. Help us raise the money to purchase this vehicle by purchasing a raffle

ticket for 3 chances to win a Casey’s gift card. We will be drawing this ticket on

Valentine’s Day. Chance to win a $50.00 or $25.00 or a $10.00 gift card. Buy one raffle

ticket for two dollars or 3 tickets for five dollars. Meals on Wheels delivers one meal a

day Monday through Friday to those seniors that qualify. Sometimes our meals are the

only full balanced meal that the senior will get all week. Please help us continue to be

able to provide these meals by purchasing tickets!!

JAN 9 TH , THE CAVANAUGH KOOL KATS CAME TO THE CHARLESTON SENIOR CENTER TO PLAY

SOME BEAN BAG BASEBALL. GAME ONE, THE SENIOR TIGERS WON 17 TO 2. BETTY AYERS,

SHARON POTTS, GENE BROWN, PEGGY METCALF, AND CHARLES BOHANNAN ALL MADE

HOMERUNS. GENE AND PEGGY ARE THE HOMERUN CHAMPS WITH TWO A PIECE. GAME TWO,

THE SENIOR TIGERS WON 16 TO 5. SHARON, PEGGY, CHARLIE BROWN, AND CHARLES ARE ALL

HOMERUN CHAMPS WITH ONE A PIECE.

JAN 15 TH , ART CLASS WITH NAOMI 10:30 TO 11:30

JAN 16 TH , BBBASEBALL V/S BOONEVILLE AT BOONEVILLE LEAVE AT 8:45

JAN 17 TH , BINGO 10:45 TO 11:30

JAN 21 ST , BINGO AT 10:45 TO 11:30

Jan 22 nd , Tai Chi at 12:15

WHAT IS TAI CHI?

Tai chi, a form of Chinese martial arts that focuses on slow, controlled movements. It’s low

impact and gives people with limited mobility a chance to improve their balance, range of motion

and coordination. Research shows that tai chi for seniors can reduce the incidence of falls in

elderly and at-risk adults by about 43 percent. With fewer than 34 percent of aging adults getting

enough exercise, it’s important for caregivers, older individuals and people who work with

seniors to know about this gentle but effective activity.

Tai chi is an ancient way of moving that is practiced by more than 200 million people

across the globe. Unlike many forms of exercise that focus on strengthening your

muscles, improving your endurance or boosting your flexibility, this activity allows you to

work with your qi, or life force. The idea behind it is that when you’re feeling slow,

sluggish and fatigued, your chi is low. With an abundance of chi, you feel alert and

vibrant. Every movement helps develop energy flow. For example, the tai chi prayer

wheel is a cornerstone move that can rejuvenate you and renew your energy whenever

you’re feeling stressed, anxious or tense.

IT IS A LOW IMPACT EXERCISE

IT IMPROVES STABILITY IN PEOPLE WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE

IT CAN REDUCE CHRONIC PAIN

IT HELPS TREAT PEOPLE WITH DIABETES AND METABOLIC

SYNDROME

IT HELPS PREVENT FALLS

Things to know:

The VOCA grant. The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant was awarded to us to

provide direct services to elderly victims of crime in Sebastian and Franklin Counties.

The presentation was “what is VOCA and how can it help people” speech. The best part

about this grant is that people do not have to report the crime to law enforcement.

Agency staff is able to determine if someone qualifies for our services. Anyone who is a

victim of a crime aged 50 and older and lives in Franklin or Sebastian County is eligible

to be helped. Contact Nikki at the Charleston Senior Center for more information.

Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.

With the colder weather upon us, I just wanted to remind everyone to check on

your neighbors to make sure they are alright and staying warm and fed. If your

neighbor is over 60, they may qualify for home delivered meals. Please give us a

call to find out!

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be

canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.

I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more

information call 479-965-2557.

15. Hamburger Steak

Mash Potatoes/gravy

Green Beans

Hot Roll

Orange Jello Cake

16***Chicken n a Biscuit

w/mixed veggies, diced

onions

Tossed salad

Fruit/ Cookie

17. Mild Chicken taco /soft

tortilla

Lettuce, tomato, onion,

salsa, guacamole

W/Kernel Corn

Banana pudding

20. Creamy Chicken

Lasagna

Mixed Veggies

Garlic Bread

Banana Pudding

21. Vegetable Soup

Grilled Bologna and

Cheese sandwich

Crackers

Strawberry Cookie

22. Dressed Burrito w/

Chili, Lettuce, Tomato,

Diced Onion

W/Kernel Corn

Crackers

Fruit and Cookie