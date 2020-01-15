CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK
By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director
The Charleston Senior Center needs a new/used Vehicle for Meals on Wheels home
delivered meals. Help us raise the money to purchase this vehicle by purchasing a raffle
ticket for 3 chances to win a Casey’s gift card. We will be drawing this ticket on
Valentine’s Day. Chance to win a $50.00 or $25.00 or a $10.00 gift card. Buy one raffle
ticket for two dollars or 3 tickets for five dollars. Meals on Wheels delivers one meal a
day Monday through Friday to those seniors that qualify. Sometimes our meals are the
only full balanced meal that the senior will get all week. Please help us continue to be
able to provide these meals by purchasing tickets!!
JAN 9 TH , THE CAVANAUGH KOOL KATS CAME TO THE CHARLESTON SENIOR CENTER TO PLAY
SOME BEAN BAG BASEBALL. GAME ONE, THE SENIOR TIGERS WON 17 TO 2. BETTY AYERS,
SHARON POTTS, GENE BROWN, PEGGY METCALF, AND CHARLES BOHANNAN ALL MADE
HOMERUNS. GENE AND PEGGY ARE THE HOMERUN CHAMPS WITH TWO A PIECE. GAME TWO,
THE SENIOR TIGERS WON 16 TO 5. SHARON, PEGGY, CHARLIE BROWN, AND CHARLES ARE ALL
HOMERUN CHAMPS WITH ONE A PIECE.
JAN 15 TH , ART CLASS WITH NAOMI 10:30 TO 11:30
JAN 16 TH , BBBASEBALL V/S BOONEVILLE AT BOONEVILLE LEAVE AT 8:45
JAN 17 TH , BINGO 10:45 TO 11:30
JAN 21 ST , BINGO AT 10:45 TO 11:30
Jan 22 nd , Tai Chi at 12:15
WHAT IS TAI CHI?
Tai chi, a form of Chinese martial arts that focuses on slow, controlled movements. It’s low
impact and gives people with limited mobility a chance to improve their balance, range of motion
and coordination. Research shows that tai chi for seniors can reduce the incidence of falls in
elderly and at-risk adults by about 43 percent. With fewer than 34 percent of aging adults getting
enough exercise, it’s important for caregivers, older individuals and people who work with
seniors to know about this gentle but effective activity.
Tai chi is an ancient way of moving that is practiced by more than 200 million people
across the globe. Unlike many forms of exercise that focus on strengthening your
muscles, improving your endurance or boosting your flexibility, this activity allows you to
work with your qi, or life force. The idea behind it is that when you’re feeling slow,
sluggish and fatigued, your chi is low. With an abundance of chi, you feel alert and
vibrant. Every movement helps develop energy flow. For example, the tai chi prayer
wheel is a cornerstone move that can rejuvenate you and renew your energy whenever
you’re feeling stressed, anxious or tense.
IT IS A LOW IMPACT EXERCISE
IT IMPROVES STABILITY IN PEOPLE WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE
IT CAN REDUCE CHRONIC PAIN
IT HELPS TREAT PEOPLE WITH DIABETES AND METABOLIC
SYNDROME
IT HELPS PREVENT FALLS
Things to know:
The VOCA grant. The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant was awarded to us to
provide direct services to elderly victims of crime in Sebastian and Franklin Counties.
The presentation was “what is VOCA and how can it help people” speech. The best part
about this grant is that people do not have to report the crime to law enforcement.
Agency staff is able to determine if someone qualifies for our services. Anyone who is a
victim of a crime aged 50 and older and lives in Franklin or Sebastian County is eligible
to be helped. Contact Nikki at the Charleston Senior Center for more information.
Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.
With the colder weather upon us, I just wanted to remind everyone to check on
your neighbors to make sure they are alright and staying warm and fed. If your
neighbor is over 60, they may qualify for home delivered meals. Please give us a
call to find out!
Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be
canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.
Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.
I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more
information call 479-965-2557.
15. Hamburger Steak
Mash Potatoes/gravy
Green Beans
Hot Roll
Orange Jello Cake
16***Chicken n a Biscuit
w/mixed veggies, diced
onions
Tossed salad
Fruit/ Cookie
17. Mild Chicken taco /soft
tortilla
Lettuce, tomato, onion,
salsa, guacamole
W/Kernel Corn
Banana pudding
20. Creamy Chicken
Lasagna
Mixed Veggies
Garlic Bread
Banana Pudding
21. Vegetable Soup
Grilled Bologna and
Cheese sandwich
Crackers
Strawberry Cookie
22. Dressed Burrito w/
Chili, Lettuce, Tomato,
Diced Onion
W/Kernel Corn
Crackers
Fruit and Cookie