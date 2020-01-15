By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Wednesday

CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK


The Charleston Senior Center needs a new/used Vehicle for Meals on Wheels home


delivered meals. Help us raise the money to purchase this vehicle by purchasing a raffle


ticket for 3 chances to win a Casey’s gift card. We will be drawing this ticket on


Valentine’s Day. Chance to win a $50.00 or $25.00 or a $10.00 gift card. Buy one raffle


ticket for two dollars or 3 tickets for five dollars. Meals on Wheels delivers one meal a


day Monday through Friday to those seniors that qualify. Sometimes our meals are the


only full balanced meal that the senior will get all week. Please help us continue to be


able to provide these meals by purchasing tickets!!


JAN 9 TH , THE CAVANAUGH KOOL KATS CAME TO THE CHARLESTON SENIOR CENTER TO PLAY


SOME BEAN BAG BASEBALL. GAME ONE, THE SENIOR TIGERS WON 17 TO 2. BETTY AYERS,


SHARON POTTS, GENE BROWN, PEGGY METCALF, AND CHARLES BOHANNAN ALL MADE


HOMERUNS. GENE AND PEGGY ARE THE HOMERUN CHAMPS WITH TWO A PIECE. GAME TWO,


THE SENIOR TIGERS WON 16 TO 5. SHARON, PEGGY, CHARLIE BROWN, AND CHARLES ARE ALL


HOMERUN CHAMPS WITH ONE A PIECE.


JAN 15 TH , ART CLASS WITH NAOMI 10:30 TO 11:30


JAN 16 TH , BBBASEBALL V/S BOONEVILLE AT BOONEVILLE LEAVE AT 8:45


JAN 17 TH , BINGO 10:45 TO 11:30


JAN 21 ST , BINGO AT 10:45 TO 11:30


Jan 22 nd , Tai Chi at 12:15


WHAT IS TAI CHI?


Tai chi, a form of Chinese martial arts that focuses on slow, controlled movements. It’s low


impact and gives people with limited mobility a chance to improve their balance, range of motion


and coordination. Research shows that tai chi for seniors can reduce the incidence of falls in


elderly and at-risk adults by about 43 percent. With fewer than 34 percent of aging adults getting


enough exercise, it’s important for caregivers, older individuals and people who work with


seniors to know about this gentle but effective activity.


Tai chi is an ancient way of moving that is practiced by more than 200 million people


across the globe. Unlike many forms of exercise that focus on strengthening your


muscles, improving your endurance or boosting your flexibility, this activity allows you to


work with your qi, or life force. The idea behind it is that when you’re feeling slow,


sluggish and fatigued, your chi is low. With an abundance of chi, you feel alert and


vibrant. Every movement helps develop energy flow. For example, the tai chi prayer


wheel is a cornerstone move that can rejuvenate you and renew your energy whenever


you’re feeling stressed, anxious or tense.


IT IS A LOW IMPACT EXERCISE


IT IMPROVES STABILITY IN PEOPLE WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE


IT CAN REDUCE CHRONIC PAIN


IT HELPS TREAT PEOPLE WITH DIABETES AND METABOLIC


SYNDROME


IT HELPS PREVENT FALLS


Things to know:


The VOCA grant. The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant was awarded to us to


provide direct services to elderly victims of crime in Sebastian and Franklin Counties.


The presentation was “what is VOCA and how can it help people” speech. The best part


about this grant is that people do not have to report the crime to law enforcement.


Agency staff is able to determine if someone qualifies for our services. Anyone who is a


victim of a crime aged 50 and older and lives in Franklin or Sebastian County is eligible


to be helped. Contact Nikki at the Charleston Senior Center for more information.


Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.


With the colder weather upon us, I just wanted to remind everyone to check on


your neighbors to make sure they are alright and staying warm and fed. If your


neighbor is over 60, they may qualify for home delivered meals. Please give us a


call to find out!


Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be


canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.


Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.


I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more


information call 479-965-2557.


15. Hamburger Steak


Mash Potatoes/gravy


Green Beans


Hot Roll


Orange Jello Cake


16***Chicken n a Biscuit


w/mixed veggies, diced


onions


Tossed salad


Fruit/ Cookie


17. Mild Chicken taco /soft


tortilla


Lettuce, tomato, onion,


salsa, guacamole


W/Kernel Corn


Banana pudding


20. Creamy Chicken


Lasagna


Mixed Veggies


Garlic Bread


Banana Pudding


21. Vegetable Soup


Grilled Bologna and


Cheese sandwich


Crackers


Strawberry Cookie


22. Dressed Burrito w/


Chili, Lettuce, Tomato,


Diced Onion


W/Kernel Corn


Crackers


Fruit and Cookie