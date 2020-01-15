2020 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Arkansas, will be on February 15th, at Cove Lake, Paris, Arkansas. Plunge registration begins at 11 am with the plunge at noon. Awards will be presented to the Individual and Team with the best costume, and to the Individual and Team that raises the most money. $50 minimum donation per plunger covers registration + T-shirt. Register now @ www.firstgiving.com/soar then search for Logan County! For more information please contact Leslie Oliver at 479-518-4052.