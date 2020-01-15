Simmons Bank has donated $1,562.50 to the local Charleston Chapter of the Christian Women’s Job Corps. The CWJC is an organization that exists to serve our community by teaching it’s citizens job and life skills. They currently offer mock job interviews and resume building to help women join the work force. They hope to start offering some classes such as basic computer skills, parenting classes , and possibly some GED classes. If you would like to learn more about the CWJC please email them at csjccharleston@gmail.com.

Pictured are left to right:

Valerie Fitch

Miranda Curbow

April Newhart

Kay Robertson

Lacey Clark

Mary Croft

Lisa Pittman