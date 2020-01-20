While half the agenda for Tuesday's Board of Directors meeting covers items related to the consent decree, one item is the approval of a new pay scale in response to the exit of five directors in 2019.

Last year's exodus led to a reassessment of the City of Forth Smith's pay scale to determine if that was a reason for their leaving. After discovery that some positions were underpaid based on skill and experience, the City of Fort Smith committed to a new pay scale for Non-Uniformed Employees as well as the Fire and Police Departments.

In a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken, the Director of Human Resources for the city, Rick Lolley "recommend[ed] the Board of Directors approve the ordinance."

Three of the seven items under the Consent agenda are propositions for approval of purchasing necessary new equipment for the Sanitation Department. This equipment would include two rear end loaders and a container truck. These items are in the Sanitation Departments budget and are ready for approval.

Two of the items relate to contracts with construction companies in order to complete projects that relate to the consent decree. One will contract Shannon & Wilson, Inc. to begin a project to monitor and inspect the lake Fort Smith Dam and Reservoir. According to a memo from Utility Director Lance McAvoy, "Post construction monitoring provides insight about the embankments' movement due to internal stress, verifies that the structure is performing as anticipated by its designers, and that desired factors of safety are met for the protection of downstream life and property."

The second construction item simply approves the funds for Van Horn Construction to have a larger budget for Wastewater Pump Station Flood Damage Remediation for three pump stations in the city. Van Horn Construction provided an updated bid which McAvoy presented in a memo to Geffken. Though McAvoy cites other companies who placed bids, his final recommendation presented Van Horn Construction numbers.

The meeting will also discuss the River Valley Sports Complex, accepting a bid to lay turf down at Kelley Park, and a presentation from Girl Scout Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

The board will discuss these issues at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.