Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin wants to focus on the jobs and success of future generations if elected governor in 2022.

Griffin on Jan. 14 confirmed he is running for governor following Gov. Asa Hutchinson's term expiration in 2022. During the monthly Q&A community breakfast at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, Griffin said his focus is on student literacy and science, technology, engineering and math job training. They are initiatives that will best will help both the Fort Smith region and the entire state, he said.

Even though he can't form his campaign or raise money until May, Griffin said the state needs to "stay hungry" for results in these education and job performance areas whether or not he gets elected.

"We’ve got to make sure we’re training our young people for the jobs that exist, not just jobs that we wish existed," Griffin said.

Griffin, during his speech at the breakfast, estimated 40% of students in Arkansas are not reading at their respective grade level. He said lack of literacy is tied to the incarceration and underemployment.

Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent Doug Brubaker, who was present at the Q&A breakfast, said educators in the local school district "share a passion" to ensure all of their students are reading at their grade level or higher. He said strategies like the summer reading program help obtain this goal.

On a state level, Griffin suggested Arkansas take after states that have required reading proficiency by the third grade.

"We’re saying, 'Hey, if we keep promoting this child because we don’t want to offend their parents, we don’t want to offend the teacher, we don’t want to offend whatever, we’re not helping them,'" Griffin said. "We have to identify those children who are not reading at grade level, draw third grade as the line and say, 'We’re not going to just let them progress to the next grade without giving them special attention.'"

Literacy skills, Griffin added, are developed at an early age through phonics. This method has been proven to work over the "whole word" memorization approach, he said.

"A lot of our schools, a lot of our teachers, would rather use this whole word approach," he said. "We need to make sure teachers are using phonics, and we need to make sure they’re being trained properly so that we don’t leave that to chance."

Griffin said literacy ties directly into the jobs of the future, which incorporate science, technology, engineering and math. He said the analytical skills demanded in these fields are first developed in the ability to read and write.

Griffin also said the private sector and trade schools need to get involved with students to equip them for this job market.

