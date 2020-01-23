Charles “Chuck” Bracke, Nov. 4, 1929 to Jan. 19, 2020.

Chuck was born in Chicago. He attended Northwestern University and graduated from the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951, and serving 3 years in the states and on Guam.

After his discharge he spent his career illustrating cartoons for advertising as well as art for books on fishing and golf; and children’s books for national distribution.

He and wife of 40 years, Marsha, retired from Chicago to the Village in 1991 for the love of golf, fishing and tennis.

The Voice published “Goofy Golf Limerick” for years. He leaves behind Marsha; his son, Rob, and daughter-in-law, Kathy, who live in the Village; and of course his wonderful granddaughter, Christina, who lives in Minnesota. He also leaves his youngest son, Chad, and his wife, Laura, from Chicago.

Sorry to leave all you nice folks, but I want you to think only of the good times we had together. www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com