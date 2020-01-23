David Clay Fowlkes will temporarily preside as United States attorney over the Western District of Arkansas.

Fowlkes, who served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney under the recently-resigned U.S. Attorney Duane "DAK" Kees, has been appointed the acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. He was appointed in the absence of Kees, who on Tuesday assumed his role in Tyson Foods' legal department.

Fowlkes has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for 12 years. In this role, Fowlkes supervised the criminal and civil divisions in the Western District.

Fowlkes was also the coordinator for Western District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force and has held titles including Criminal Chief and Senior Litigation Counsel. He has also received the Outstanding Litigation Team and Outstanding Performance by an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division from the Executive Office of the U.S. Attorney Director.

Fowlkes succeeds Kees, who while in office prosecuted and gave legal action in public corruption cases, including former state senators Jake Files and Jonathan Woods, and Veterans Affairs doctor Robert Morris Levy. He also prosecuted several doctors accused of overprescribing opioid painkillers and prosecuted violent crimes under the Project Safe Neighborhood initiative.

Western District Public Information Officer Charlie Robbins on Wednesday said Fowlkes is "full steam ahead" on the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative but didn't comment further on Fowlkes' plans for while he is acting U.S. attorney.