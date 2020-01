James T. Somers Jr. passed away peacefully Jan. 11, 2020.

He was born July 17, 1935 to James T. Somers Sr. and Edna Mae Somers in Lusby, Md.

He was a professional golf instructor with the United States Golf Teachers Federation.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Cherry Ann Somers; and daughter, Connie Biondo; and several grandchildren.