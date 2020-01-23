Matthew Randall Sarver, 41, of Hot Springs passed away Jan. 15, 2020.

Matthew knew he was blessed in family with his wife, Leslie, and their three daughters: Annabel, Maggie and Alice Ann. He was the much-loved son of Randy and Margaret Sarver and the best big brother of Nicholas (Amanda) Sarver and Katherine Sarver. Matthew’s in-laws: George and Debbie Garrett, Lindsey (Chris) Chalmers, and Trey (Mary) Garrett loved him, too. He was the fun uncle of Cooper, Lili, Holland, Cohen, Cannon, Crue, George, and Eva, as well as, the adored nephew of Stephen Mueller.

A graduate of both Jessieville High (1996) and Hendrix College (2000), Matthew became a residential home builder who enjoyed designing and building non-traditional residential homes. He loved travelling, boating, duck hunting with friends and the Razorbacks, but what he loved most of all was watching his daughters laugh, grow and play.

A memorial service for Matthew was Monday, Jan. 20 at First United Methodist Church, 1100 Central Ave., Hot Springs, AR.

Online tributes and guestbook available at www.GrossFuneralHome.com.



