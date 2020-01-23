Booneville’s quest for sidewalks between the Boys & Girls Club and the junior and senior high schools, as well as bridge work to complete connection of Marcelle Phillips and Veteran’s parks has again been delayed.

Last week, City Clerk Gayleene West said she has again been asked to provide a deed for property to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to certify city ownership of a tract of land involved in the project.

The tract of land is 1.67 acres, a portion of which overlaps the existing bridge between Veteran’s and Raney parks. It is apparently the same portion of land that has been called into question previously.

West said research on www.arcountydata.com shows the property was acquired by the city through a quit claim deed from the Area Agency on Aging in 2000.

When James Dreher, a project engineer with Landmark Engineering addressed the council about the confusion in ownership with the land involved in the project in September of last year, he said ArDOT officials commonly use another website to veryify ownership and that the website is sometimes outdated.

Dreher was in hopes then that the proper documents were presented to satisfy state officials but West later received a request from Landmark for another copy of the deed for the Raney property, which she provided.

At that time it was assumed the problem was that a portion of the property shows up on two property deeds, both of which belong to the city, but last week that did not appear to be the case.

Dreher attended the September council meeting after Wilkins discontinued payment of engineering fees for the project.

After the meeting the city did pay one outstanding bill, and has not been billed again, according to West.

At the end of December West said she has not had contact with anyone on the project since October.

The project has an estimated price tag of $165,000, but that estimate is now almost two years old.

The plan, which was approved by the Department of Transportation in April of 2018, calls for completion of tie-ins for the two bridges between Marcelle Phillips and Veteran’s parks, as well as installation of sidewalks from the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County at Seventh and Kennedy along Seventh Street to McCandless.

There will be an additional block of sidewalk from McCandless between Seventh and Eighth streets, connecting the sidewalks that currently run to both the junior and senior high schools.

The project also calls for a pedestrian crossing beacon at Seventh and Broadway (Highway 23) which will be solar powered.

Once completed, there will be sidewalks essentially connecting the downtown with all schools as sidewalks from downtown to the municipal complex are already in place.

Although the plan was approved almost 21 months ago, the project is older, much older.

Originally, the grant for the project was written with plans to install the bridges between the parks.

However, the Booneville School District had also received a joint use agreement grant to install a new disc golf course that would encompass both parks and the connecting Raney Park which eventaully led to the installation of the bridges.