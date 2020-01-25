Two suspects in a Dec. 31 shooting allegedly followed and shot at a moving vehicle, according to an affidavit for search warrant.

Jerry Garcia and Antonio Rene Estupinian allegedly noticed a vehicle drive by, got in their own vehicle and fired shots while in pursuit, the affidavit states. They were arrested after police found bullet holes in a vehicle and a residence at Allied Gardens Estates apartments.

Garcia and Estupinian are currently detained for three counts of alleged terroristic act, according to arrest records. Garcia was also arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and a felony petition to revoke bond warrant. Estupinian has additionally been arrested on suspicion of felony leaving the scene of an injury accident, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance, according to arrest records.

Police at the crime scene spoke to two people who said they were driving to Allied Gardens when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up behind them, the affidavit states. One of them told police he was talking to a coworker and that her boyfriend didn't like it, according to a Police Department news release.

The people said one of the people inside fired multiple shots and struck the vehicle, the affidavit states. Police found bullet holes in the vehicle and one bullet hole through a bathroom door, bathroom wall, window and into a bedroom in an apartment unit, the release states.

Officers found the owner of the pursuing vehicle, who told them three others including Garcia and a woman police determined to be his girlfriend were inside the vehicle. She said they noticed the vehicle drive by and began following it, the affidavit states.

Officers during a traffic stop on Garcia's reported girlfriend found a defaced revolver in her possession. They also seized her cellphone, which detective Greg Napier in the affidavit said contained incriminating evidence in their investigation of a December 2018 shooting Garcia was involved in.

Garcia's reported girlfriend denied any knowledge of the alleged incident and was not helpful in the investigation, the affidavit states.

Napier has requested access to the cellphone "for text messages, phone records, instant messaging, pictures, GPS coordinates and email, which may reveal evidence of the crime of Terroristic Act."

Garcia and Estupinian are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 25 in Sebastian County Circuit Court for their alleged offenses, according to arrest records.

Garcia in 2019 was given two concurrent suspended sentences for felony battery and drug charges from the December 2018 shooting. Garcia shot three people in the leg and was determined to be in possession of marijuana following the shooting.