Families Against Distractive Driving (F.A.D.D.) and a local law firm are partnering to educate the citizens of Arkansas about the dangers of distracted driving.

McCutchen, Sexton, and Napurano – The Law Firm and F.A.D.D. will conduct classes with local sixth-grade students in the area on the importance of not using cell phones while driving.

Over the next several months, Joey McCutchen and others including Michele Paden, CEO of Families Against Distracted Driving, and trial lawyers in Arkansas will give presentations to the students in elementary schools in Fort Smith: Cavanaugh Elementary, Euper Lane, Immaculate Conception, Fairview Elementary and Tillis Elementary.

All the presentations will include information and statistics about the dangers of distracted driving. For example, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2017 there were 3,166 people fatally injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.

The classes encourage open discussion about the different types of distracted driving — driving with cell phones as well as other forms of distracted driving. The students will also be encouraged to participate in a poster contest where they design posters highlighting the dangers of distracted driving and the importance of driver safety. Winners of the contest at each school will be awarded prizes, including iPads and gift certificates and have their posters placed on billboards in Fort Smith.

During the second phase of the campaign, students will take home pledges to encourage friends and family to not drive distracted. The winning class with the most signatures will be awarded with a class pizza party.