Hot Springs Village Police Department arrested a Villager for domestic battery in the past week. Alcohol was reportedly involved in this and an unrelated domestic disturbance.

In an unrelated incident, a Villager told police he fired 2 9mm shots in the ground to scare off 2 men that he had invited over to hang out, after they “jumped” him. The man was cited for discharging a firearm in the Village.



Jan. 15

A couple told police 3 unauthorized checks had been cashed on their account, and 1 more check was missing. A younger relative was named as a possible suspect.

A dark SUV reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate and turned onto Balearic Road at 2:47 p.m.

A Villager reported a missing ring. It is 14-carat white-gold with 29 chocolate diamonds.

An officer was dispatched to a wreck at Barcelona Road and Castano Road at 4:06 p.m. A police supervisor, the fire department and LifeNet were already at the scene, where a Ford Excursion had overturned in the east-side ditch. When medical personnel determined the driver had died, Arkansas State Police was contacted to take over the investigation.

An eastbound officer approaching Calella Road saw an SUV pull out from the Calella Road stop sign, crossing over into the turn lane and nearly hitting the patrol unit head on. The driver told the officer he had been looking to see if he had a headlight out. He was picked up on a misdemeanor Montgomery County warrant and was taken to Garland County jail. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license, expired tags and no proof of insurance.

Jan. 16

An officer assisted a Garland County Sheriff’s Department at a 2:08 a.m. traffic stop in the 3200 block of Highway 7. The sheriff’s department picked up the driver on warrants.

An officer assisted a Garland County Sheriff’s Department officer who stopped a vehicle on Highway 7, near Turtle Creek Road. It had been driving without headlights at 3:40 a.m.

A gray pit-bull terrier reportedly was loose in the Frontera Circle area at 9:59 a.m.

A white Chevrolet pickup truck reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 1:39 p.m.

West Gate staff contacted police, LifeNet and the fire department after a driver appeared to be having possible heart attack symptoms at 8:06 p.m. LifeNet took him to a Hot Springs hospital.

Animal control staff and an officer searched for a dead deer that reportedly had been in the Saline River Middle Fork, but it was not located. It was later learned the deer had been observed 2 days earlier – the report said it is possible the deer floated down the river.

A black ¾-length mink coat disappeared at a Dec. 14 Christmas party. The owner waited to report it, thinking it might have been taken by mistake, but it has not yet been returned. Loss: $3,000.

A landlord told police at 9:39 a.m. he had served a Sandalo Lane tenant with a notice to quit on Jan. 4, and he would like her to be cited for failure to vacate. The tenant was not immediately located.

Jan. 17

Police went to a Vaqueria Lane domestic disturbance at 3:29 a.m.

A white Ford pickup reportedly almost sideswiped a vehicle on Delgado Way at 8:16 a.m.

An officer assisted Garland County Sheriff’s Department at a McNeeley Circle disturbance at 9:50 a.m.

After a 911 hangup call at a Calella Road office, a Villager told police she had accidentally rolled onto her Life Alert, but she was fine.

A Villager told police she collided with a deer on Balearic Road, near San Juan Way, prior to 5:32 p.m. An officer moved the dead deer to the side. Damage: $300.

Jan. 18

An eastbound motorist collided with a southbound deer on Balearic Road, near Murillo Way, at 5:10 a.m. Damage: $500

An Arias Way resident told police his 6X10 Performance trailer was stolen from his back yard overnight. It had been locked with chains, out of public view. Loss: $1,200

A Villager told police a former friend has been making unwanted contacts. She said he had previously told her he no longer drinks alcohol, but had kept coming by after drinking, which she does not allow. An officer went to his home and said the complainant wants no further contacts.

Jan. 19

Police worked assorted routine calls on this date.

Jan. 20

A malfunctioning concrete mixer spilled a “small amount” of concrete on the westbound DeSoto Boulevard lane at Ponce de Leon Drive. The driver stopped and was cleaning it up when a patrolling officer arrived at 8:58 a.m.

An officer spoke to a Campeon Way dog owner, who said her new puppy had been barking.

After a call to the regular police department line at 8:06 p.m., no one said anything, but the dispatcher heard a male cursing in the background. An officer went to an Emperado Way home, where the cell phone’s owner said her phone must have pocket-dialed by mistake during a verbal argument, but that everything was fine.

An officer picked up a large tan collie mix and a medium black, white and gray feist in the area of Santa Maria Road and Madrid Way. Neither had a collar or identification, and they were taken to the animal shelter.

A dark-blue hatchback with tinted windows reportedly drove through the East Gate without stopping at 8:52 p.m., while traveling at an estimated 50 mph.

Jan. 21

After a red car hit a Mesero Way mailbox around 5:40 p.m., neighbors retrieved the loose mail. Witnesses believed the car belonged to an owner down the street, and it was learned the owner’s daughter had been driving it. She said she thought she had hit a branch, which broke her windshield. She was picked up on a Saline County bench warrant for probation violation on a misdemeanor theft of property conviction, and was taken to jail.

An officer and LifeNet assisted an Orense Way resident who had fallen outside his home around 8:06 a.m., and stood by until he warmed up. He declined medical transport.

A Villager told police someone set up a fake Facebook account with her name, and a company had attempted to bill her debit card $90.76.

Pampas grass burned on Hendaye Lane. It had been 5 feet tall. The report did not say what caused the fire.

A Cevico Lane man was cited for discharging a firearm in the Village after a report of gunshots at 8:48 p.m. The man said he had invited 2 friends to come hang out, but they “jumped” him when they arrived. He said he fired 2 9mm shots into the ground to scare them off. They fled in a white lifted pickup truck with loud pipes. While an officer was speaking to the victim, the resident received Snapchat messages from a fourth man, saying if he had been there, “it would have been worse.” The man had multiple scratches and scrapes, but declined medical attention and did not want to press charges on the men. Police went to the Village home of one of the suspects, but could not find the truck.

Jan. 22

An officer cited a Sandalo Lane resident at 7:08 a.m. with failure to vacate.

The driver of a 2019 Ford Explorer lost control on Medina Way, near Carmona Road, running off road and hitting a speed-limit sign around 723 a.m. Damage: SUV $1,500; sign, $200

A driver told police she was eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard when she slid on ice around 8:28 a.m. The Ford car landed upside down just east of Fresno Road.

Jan. 23

An officer controlled traffic in the 300 block of Balearic Road around 1:51 a.m., while Entergy Arkansas worked on equipment.

Around 3 a.m. an officer moved tree branches that had fallen on Barcelona Road, near Murcia Way. Officers also moved a fallen tree on Medina Way around 5:41 a.m., another in the Ponferrada and Fresno Road area, and at Barcelona Road and Sastano Drive at 5:42 a.m.

After an Empinado Way domestic disturbance around 3:30 p.m., Brian Smith, 59, was arrested for domestic battery-3rd degree. He was also cited on a Garland County failure-to-pay warrant. The victim said she had been choked and passed out. The report said Smith had the odor of alcohol on his breath, but denied drinking, saying only his girlfriend had done so. He had a red mark on the side of his face, but changed his story on whether she had inflicted it.

A Villager said he received a fraudulent call saying a warrant had been issued for him, with the caller asking for his Social Security number.



Jan. 24

A motorist told police he was eastbound on Barcelona Road when he collided with a deer near Castano Way around 12:10 a.m. Damage: $1,200