The Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council reconvened Tuesday to continue discussions for recommendations to reduce bed needs and costs in county jails.

Some issues arose based around a statistic pulled directly from a consultant’s report and relayed in a previous Times Record news article. Some members of the board, and audience, believed a statistic related to recidivism in Arkansas to be erroneous. Mark Goldman of Goldman & Associates in Atlanta said he would look it over again to verify the validity of the provided information.

Goldman reported to the board Jan. 21 that probation and parole revocations are often for not paying fines and fees, accounting for 71% of all prison admissions in the state. The board, including a local circuit judge, disagreed and pointed to the report's lack of representation for Arkansas.

“I’ve read it and I don’t see that stat and I don’t see the word Arkansas anywhere in it. It’s just not true," Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor said. "I’ve read the whole article. It’s 56 pages, and I read the two pages cited 10 times and I can’t find it.”

Tabor referenced the statistic by stating, “Probation and parole revocations have been a key driver of growth in Arkansas’s state prisons, accounting for 71% of all prison admissions in Arkansas.”

The information cites the law review article Sobol, Neil L., Charging the Poor: Criminal Justice Debt & Modern-Day Debtors Prisons, 75 MD. L. REV., supra note 1 at 501-02. It is thought that "MD" references Maryland.

Jerry Bradshaw, director of the Division of Community Corrections for the Arkansas Department of Corrections concurred.

“That statement is not true," Bradshaw said. "I saw the article in the paper last week and that’s why I’m here. I agree with (Judge Tabor) 100%.”

Circuit Court Judge James Cox said judges rarely ever revoke a suspended sentence based off of fines.

"It’s typically the underlying charges that cause the petition to be granted," Cox explained. "You have to work hard to get a parole revocation.”

Towards the end of the meeting, Arkansas state Rep. Cindy Crawford of Fort Smith questioned the need for Goldman’s firm.

“Last week, (Mark) didn’t even know what was happening in the courtrooms and the judges had to tell him," said Crawford. "Why, Mark, do you not talk to the people in our community and find out exactly what’s going on before you pull (statistics) from Bentonville and all these other places? It’s almost a waste of time to me."

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said the focus of the board was to examine the justice system and the jail's tendency to be at or over capacity. The study was ordered to provide options on who should make decisions.

“That’s our challenge," Hudson said to Crawford. "You have a role in this and we’ll be communicating with you about state policies and how they impact the jail. I know of no better way to approach this issue than this group.”

Crawford said she did not have a problem with the board, and agreed the group was the best avenue to research the problem.

Hudson sought clarification and felt that if there was a mistake it was part of a "process that's going to continue."

Bradshaw said failure to pay a fine was just part of the issue, but the major reason the person is in jail is because of a felony arrest.

"If you look at a case and an individual has been booked in for a residential burglary or a new felony offense, we add everything they’ve done," Bradshaw explained. "One of those things might have been a failure to pay a fine, restitution or fees. You can’t just pull that out and say that’s why they’re sending them back to prison, because that’s not accurate. It’s just part of what they’re charged with. It’s a contributing charge, but the major thing was the felony ... We’re trying a lot of alternative sanctions. Act 423 — that was the objective.”

Hudson noted in the meeting that elected officials realize building a bigger jail is not the solution.

"Without the active engagement of this group, the continued look at alternative sentencing diversion, specialty courts and anything else that helps control the jail population, that’s the challenge to these consultants," Hudson said. "This is a very difficult project and the solutions are also not easy.”

Hudson also said the focus of the council was to look at "data-driven policy decisions."

What the report noted locally

The report from Goldman & Associates reveals this: Sebastian County bookings from Aug. 24, 2015, to Nov. 8, 2018, show that 12% of the bookings were for failure-to-pay charges. Other charges, such as contempt, made up another 13%. CJCC is hoping to find alternate methods for violators to pay off their fines besides taking up prison space.

"In Sebastian County, prior studies and the current study indicate that a sizable percentage — 25% recently — of bookings into the Sebastian County Detention Center are for people whose only charges at the time of booking were for Failure to Pay fines and fees, Failure to Appear in Court, and Contempt."

An addendum to the council's Jan. 21 material packet says "many of those who are booked for compliance and other alleged offenses are quickly released, and do not impact crowding in housing units."

Other business

The first matter of the council was a follow-up on notices of scheduled court appearances to defendants and the software that hasn’t been fully implemented within the Fort Smith District Court.

Tammy Luper, business analyst for the Sebastian County Technology Services Team, said the software, known as JustWare, allows texting and email. It’s customizable to how the district court wants to set it up and what events they want to notify defendants about.

Luper said everything was ready except for the live version.

Both the Sebastian County Circuit Court and Greenwood District Court are already utilizing JustWare.

Rachel Sims, chief district court clerk, added, “...when they call us, we update their (defendants) information and advise them of upcoming court dates for both city and state divisions. We also give them slips to when their next court date is.”