The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, and Thursday, Feb. 27. Meetings will be held in the conference room of the Arkansas Parole Board, 105 W. Capitol, Suite 500, at Little Rock, according to a news release.

The board will meet to deliberate on individual cases at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the office of Chairman John Felts at the parole board building. Pursuant to State law, deliberations on individual cases are closed to the public, according to the release.

The board will meet to receive victim input at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m. Pursuant to State law, victim input is privileged. Victim input meetings are closed to the public.

The full calendar of hearings and meetings slated for and by the parole board can be found on their website under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule.