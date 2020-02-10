Trenton Rhodes, Ozzie Osborn, James Schmitt and Songmin Han were selected to participate in the All-Region Clinic held at Fort Smith Northside and the Region 8 Concert on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the ARCBest PAC in Fort Smith.

Rhodes scored high enough to participate in the Arkansas All-State Tryouts on Feb. 8 in Arkadelphia.

The quartet qualified for the Region 8 cinic and concert on Wednesday, Jan. 15, through participationin the Region 8 All-Region Band tryouts held at Fort Smith Southside High School.

“Combined with our junior all-regioners, Booneville was well represented at this years Region 8 concert. Mrs. Rhodes and I are very proud of all our students who participated in the region tryout process,” said Brian Rhodes, Director of Bands for Booneville Public Schools.