Fort Smith police are investigating a report of a woman who robbed a convenience store she's banned from.

The woman around 3:15 p.m. Sunday reportedly walked into the Alon at 3620 North O St. and tried to buy cigarettes. The clerk told her she needed to leave, but the woman came around the counter and said, "Move b---- or I will kill you, I am getting my cigarettes," the report states.

The pack of cigarettes valued at $10 were reported stolen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.