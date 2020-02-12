During Tuesday's study session, Utility Director Lance McAvoy delivered an update on water leaks within the City of Fort Smith and presented a proactive plan of action.

Back in November 2019, McAvoy delivered a presentation comparing the old way of fixing leaks in order of reporting versus fixing leaks in the same area all at once. At that time, the Board of Directors requested that he return in three months with an update.

Over the past three months, the Utility Department has attempted to put eyes on each of the over-700 leaks reported as of February 2019. The number of leaks as of Feb. 4, 2020, was down to 212 for a 70% reduction of open work orders. Some were due to work orders being fixed, but not closed.

"We want to actually go out and put our eyes on every leak that's on the list," McAvoy said. He stated that one of his groups wanted to take this course of action to reduce the number of leaks showing up on the city map.

Another reason this number has gone down so dramatically was because the utility department has fixed an average of 38 more leaks than were reported per month. This was made possible by crews going out to a leak and fixing all leaks nearby at the same time. McAvoy hopes this approach will continue to fix approximately 40 more leaks than reported per month so that the Utility Department can catch up on these repairs within the next six months.

"We'll be doing a proactive approach," McAvoy stated. "The department has worked in reactive mode for too long. For every dollar we spend proactive, we're saving four dollars reactive."

In an effort to get in front of the leaks, some crews have been working weekends. Previous estimates were based on five-day work weeks and estimated a cost of $700,000, which the board allocated in November. Director Neal Martin brought up this figure and asked what those funds would be used for if not for the leaks.

City Administrator Carl Geffken pointed out that the money was allocated before the change in methodology and based on the information they had at the time.

McAvoy stated that the funds would be used for "meter replacement, exercising a valve program, replacing the valves, additional leaks that come in, and then unidirectional flushing."

Unidirectional flushing is a means to open valves on the city's side and flush out sediment in the pipes so that the department is able to identify if there are any leaks that may be hidden by dirt in the line before a major break takes place. This type of flushing reduces dirty water complaints and major leaks.

Martin concluded that the Utility Department was the one that gets the most scrutiny due to rate increases related to the consent decree.

If a citizen notices a leak, McAvoy implored the directors to have them call the utility call center and report it so that the department can fix them as soon as possible and reduce the possibility of water bill discrepancies.