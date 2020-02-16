"Eight times that many."

It’s Crisis Intervention Center Director Penni Burns' estimate of how much larger the actual number of sexual assaults in Fort Smith is than the number of exams performed at her organization in 2019. Last year, they performed 79 sexual assault exams, none of which were performed on children.

While some reports of sexual assault might instead go to the Fort Smith Police Department or other advocacy organizations, Burns said other such incidents still go unreported. This reality persists despite an increase in reporting in recent years, she and University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Title IX Coordinator Kathryn Janz said.

Burns at UAFS’ Rising in the River Valley sexual assault and domestic violence awareness event Friday estimated one of every five to six women and one of every four men by college age have experienced sexual violence. UAFS Student Government Association Secretary Ana Hernandez estimated more than a billion women worldwide have been victims of sexual assault at some point in their lifetimes.

"We need people to understand that you need to be victim-centered, and you need to listen to what they’re saying. There’s not always a reason and a cause about why something happened the way it happened. People are scared to say this happened to me because they’re afraid nobody is going to listen," Burns said.

Fort Smith police Capt. Jason Thompson acknowledged that some people who have been sexually assaulted or who have suffered domestic violence might not report it because they’re afraid detectives might not believe them. He said Fort Smith police "try to prevent" this, but that the factor is likely still present in some cases.

And in domestic violence cases, the reporting person’s living situation comes into play.

"They don’t want to get their significant other in trouble," Thompson said. "A lot of times, they don’t want to cause issues of finding somewhere to live, somewhere to stay, things like that."

On college campuses specifically, Janz said, students often face obstacles when it comes to the Title IX reporting process. Title IX aims to prevent discrimination in reporting and other practices at any institution that receives federal funds.

"Once they have a thorough understanding of what it entails, they feel more comfortable with what that means to them," Janz said. "In the same type of situation, they’re nervous and afraid of exposure or perhaps for retaliation. That’s explicitly something we don’t allow."

Janz also explained that Title IX is not an advocacy program, which is sometimes a misconception. Thompson said Fort Smith police detectives take a similar approach when investigating sexual assault and domestic violence cases: let the facts they uncover in each case speak for themselves.

But that doesn’t mean students at UAFS can’t receive advocacy, Burns said.

"I’m the mother of a son and a daughter. If my son is accused of something, I want to know that due process is done and my son is protected, where as CEO of the Crisis Intervention Center, I have to take off my mom hat and put on my advocacy hat and be there for the victim," Burns said.

"We obviously have some detectives who work on domestics and try to partner with the Crisis Intervention Center whenever we can. We try to make people aware of public services we have out there, we try to refer people to those when we can, and try to build those relationships with those groups to give these people more options," Thompson said.

Burns also said anyone who works with possible victims of sexual assault need to be present in the communities they serve. She said she, Janz and others exemplified this presence at Rising in the River Valley, which also featured appearances by Fort Smith police, city officials, United Way of the Greater Fort Smith Area and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

It’s the reason reporting is up at the Crisis Center and UAFS’ Title IX office, Burns and Janz said.

"It’s not because sexual assaults are up — it’s because we’re doing our jobs. We’re getting the word out in public that you have rights, you’re entitled. Bringing prosecution in after the fact is a whole other issue, but our jobs are here to do what we do every day," Burns said.

Janz said the increase in reports isn’t necessarily an indicator that more sexual assaults are happening, but is rather a more accurate reflection of those that are. She said she believes the Fort Smith region is getting closer to a point where the actual number of such incidents will go down because the reports are going up.

Until then, Burns and Thompson encouraged anyone who may have experienced sexual assault to reach out.

"People aren’t scared to call law enforcement or their insurance company when they have an accident that’s not their fault, but they’re scared to call law enforcement and advocacy groups if they’re sexually assaulted," said Burns. "That’s a social issue and a cultural issue where, by bridging together social groups and advocacy groups to figure out the best way to get education to people, we can get more people to report."

"That’s what we’re here for, is to help them, whether it’s to find them services to help them or if we need to make an arrest to help them," she said.