The Charleston School District located at 125 West Main, Charleston, AR is accepting School Choice applications for the 2020-21 school year. The Arkansas Public School Choice program allows students to attend a school in which they do not reside subject to some restrictions. Applications must be filed in the nonresident with a copy to the resident district or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester in the nonresident district. Applications may be mailed to PO Box 188 or hand delivered to 125 West Main Street, Charleston, AR 72933 no later than May 1, 2020 per ADE.

If you have any questions regarding School Choice, please call 479-965-7160. We are proud to discuss the programs and opportunities offered to Charleston students