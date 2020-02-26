By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Wednesday

CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK


Feb 20 th , The Booneville Rockin Rockers came down to Tiger Country for a little bean bag baseball. Game 1, the Senior Tigers lost 8 to 14. Alice Goff and Gene Brown both made homeruns. Alice is the homerun champ with 2 homeruns.


WHOOOO HOOO Go Alice!!!! Game 2, The Senior Tigers won 16 to 8. Mary Bohannan, Peggy Metcalf, Judy Brown, Charlie Brown, and Gene Brown all made homeruns. Peggy Metcalf is the homerun champ. She made two homeruns. Way to go Peggy!!!!


Feb 26 th , Boardmeeting at Charleston at 12:20 (directly after lunch) Open to the Public


Feb 27 th , Bean bag baseball v/s Alma at Alma. Leave Charleston at 8:45


Feb 28 th , Tai Chi at 12:15


Mar 2 nd , Bbbaseball at Ozark. Leave Charleston at 8:45


Mar 3 rd , Bingo at 10:45 to 11:30


Mar 4 th , Art Class w/ Naomi 10:30 to 11:30


Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.


Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.


Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.


I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.


26. Meatloaf


Mash Potatoes/gravy


Green Beans


Hot Roll


Chocolate Pie


Fruit


27.*** Pinto Beans w/


Ham bits


Mixed greens


Cornbread


Sliced Onions


Fruit Cobbler


28. Chicken n a Biscuit


w/mixed veggies, diced


onions


Tossed salad


Fruit/ Cookie


Mar 2.


Beef stew


Grilled Cheese


sandwich


Slice onion


Fruit and Cookie


Mar 3. Fried Chicken


English Peas


Macaroni n Cheese


Fruit


Mar 4 th , Turkey Meatloaf


Stove top Stuffing


Brussel sprouts


Chocolate cake w/ icing


fruit