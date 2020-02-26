CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK
By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director
Feb 20 th , The Booneville Rockin Rockers came down to Tiger Country for a little bean bag baseball. Game 1, the Senior Tigers lost 8 to 14. Alice Goff and Gene Brown both made homeruns. Alice is the homerun champ with 2 homeruns.
WHOOOO HOOO Go Alice!!!! Game 2, The Senior Tigers won 16 to 8. Mary Bohannan, Peggy Metcalf, Judy Brown, Charlie Brown, and Gene Brown all made homeruns. Peggy Metcalf is the homerun champ. She made two homeruns. Way to go Peggy!!!!
Feb 26 th , Boardmeeting at Charleston at 12:20 (directly after lunch) Open to the Public
Feb 27 th , Bean bag baseball v/s Alma at Alma. Leave Charleston at 8:45
Feb 28 th , Tai Chi at 12:15
Mar 2 nd , Bbbaseball at Ozark. Leave Charleston at 8:45
Mar 3 rd , Bingo at 10:45 to 11:30
Mar 4 th , Art Class w/ Naomi 10:30 to 11:30
Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.
Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.
Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.
I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.
26. Meatloaf
Mash Potatoes/gravy
Green Beans
Hot Roll
Chocolate Pie
Fruit
27.*** Pinto Beans w/
Ham bits
Mixed greens
Cornbread
Sliced Onions
Fruit Cobbler
28. Chicken n a Biscuit
w/mixed veggies, diced
onions
Tossed salad
Fruit/ Cookie
Mar 2.
Beef stew
Grilled Cheese
sandwich
Slice onion
Fruit and Cookie
Mar 3. Fried Chicken
English Peas
Macaroni n Cheese
Fruit
Mar 4 th , Turkey Meatloaf
Stove top Stuffing
Brussel sprouts
Chocolate cake w/ icing
fruit