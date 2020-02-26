CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK

By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Feb 20 th , The Booneville Rockin Rockers came down to Tiger Country for a little bean bag baseball. Game 1, the Senior Tigers lost 8 to 14. Alice Goff and Gene Brown both made homeruns. Alice is the homerun champ with 2 homeruns.

WHOOOO HOOO Go Alice!!!! Game 2, The Senior Tigers won 16 to 8. Mary Bohannan, Peggy Metcalf, Judy Brown, Charlie Brown, and Gene Brown all made homeruns. Peggy Metcalf is the homerun champ. She made two homeruns. Way to go Peggy!!!!

Feb 26 th , Boardmeeting at Charleston at 12:20 (directly after lunch) Open to the Public

Feb 27 th , Bean bag baseball v/s Alma at Alma. Leave Charleston at 8:45

Feb 28 th , Tai Chi at 12:15

Mar 2 nd , Bbbaseball at Ozark. Leave Charleston at 8:45

Mar 3 rd , Bingo at 10:45 to 11:30

Mar 4 th , Art Class w/ Naomi 10:30 to 11:30

Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.

I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.

26. Meatloaf

Mash Potatoes/gravy

Green Beans

Hot Roll

Chocolate Pie

Fruit

27.*** Pinto Beans w/

Ham bits

Mixed greens

Cornbread

Sliced Onions

Fruit Cobbler

28. Chicken n a Biscuit

w/mixed veggies, diced

onions

Tossed salad

Fruit/ Cookie

Mar 2.

Beef stew

Grilled Cheese

sandwich

Slice onion

Fruit and Cookie

Mar 3. Fried Chicken

English Peas

Macaroni n Cheese

Fruit

Mar 4 th , Turkey Meatloaf

Stove top Stuffing

Brussel sprouts

Chocolate cake w/ icing

fruit