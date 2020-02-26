Extension Homemakers Club originally known as the Home Demonstration Club was established in Arkansas in 1912. These groups traveled throughout the state to educate Arkansas about growing, cooking and pressure canning food.

Although we no longer travel to homes we continue the tradition. We have monthly meetings where it is discussed in various ways to give back to our city, county, and state, a program discussing safety tips, food safety, the homeless and hungry are few of the topics.

Vesta EHC meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Charleston City Library. At our meeting we discussed activities we would like to see at the library and Operation Christmas Child. We voted to donate twenty-five dollars to Gideons International in memory of our deceased member, Hank Hauser. We had been collecting dimes for the past couple of months for the food bank and we turned our dimes into the President to be given to the food bank. We closed our meeting in prayer and enjoyed our pot luck dinner with our member’s library staff, our EHC leader, Casey Jardin, EHC agent and visitors.

We would like to invite anyone who is interested to come to visit with us on March 4th @ 10:30 at the library or at your local EHC.

Mary Powell, Secretary