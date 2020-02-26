County Line School District
February 26
Mini Corn Dogs, Oven Fries, Baked Beans, Fruit Cup, Milk
February 27
Steak Fingers, Macaroni/Cheese, Tossed Salad, Black-eyed Peas, Fresh Fruit, Roll, Milk
February 28
Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Calif. Blend Veggies, Fresh Fruit, Fruit Cocktail, Texas Toast, Milk
Charleston School District
February 26
Taco salad w/chips, cheese, lettuce, pinto beans, salsa, fruit, and milk
February 27
Hamburger, baked beans, lettuce, pickle, potato chips, fruit, and milk
February 28
Spaghetti, peas, hot roll, fruit, and milk
March 2
Hamburger, French fries, pickle, cookie, fruit, and milk
March 3
Steak fingers, potatoes, black-eyed peas, hot roll, fruit, and milk