Wednesday

Feb 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM Feb 28, 2020 at 11:05 AM


County Line School District


February 26


Mini Corn Dogs, Oven Fries, Baked Beans, Fruit Cup, Milk


February 27


Steak Fingers, Macaroni/Cheese, Tossed Salad, Black-eyed Peas, Fresh Fruit, Roll, Milk


February 28


Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Calif. Blend Veggies, Fresh Fruit, Fruit Cocktail, Texas Toast, Milk


Charleston School District


February 26


Taco salad w/chips, cheese, lettuce, pinto beans, salsa, fruit, and milk


February 27


Hamburger, baked beans, lettuce, pickle, potato chips, fruit, and milk


February 28


Spaghetti, peas, hot roll, fruit, and milk


March 2


Hamburger, French fries, pickle, cookie, fruit, and milk


March 3


Steak fingers, potatoes, black-eyed peas, hot roll, fruit, and milk