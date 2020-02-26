The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission recently

awarded $202,000 to 11 local organizations for upcoming events and programming in 2020.

Sixteen applications were received for the 2020 funding cycle. Nine of the organizations made

five-minute presentations to the Commission. The following organizations were approved for

funding in 2020:

• Arkansas Railroad Museum

• Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas

• Black Pilots of America

• Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance

• Gloves Not Guns

• Go Forward Pine Bluff

• Merrill High – All School Reunion

• REFORM, Inc.

• South Arkansas Livestock Association

• Taylor Field

• UAPB – Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament

Applicants who were not funded will automatically be re-considered if additional revenue

becomes available in 2020.

The Commission also approved funding in the amount of $1,120,250 for the Pine Bluff

Convention Center in 2020.

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission is funded by a 2% prepared food and

beverage tax and 3% lodging tax. The revenues are used for the promotion and encouragement of

tourism, conventions and special events in Pine Bluff.

Visit ExplorePineBluff.com for more information on the Commission and Pine Bluff’s tourism.