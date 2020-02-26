Editor's note: This is the first in a series of Q&A installments for judge candidates leading up to the March 3 election.

In 2021, either Claire Borengasser or Michael Gean Pierce will preside over Division III of Fort Smith District Court.

District Court Division III oversees city and state cases and arraignments. Incumbent Borengasser was elected to Division III in 2008 after serving as a deputy prosecutor for nine years and a deputy public defender for eight years. Pierce, who has practiced law for more than 11 years, was a deputy prosecutor from 2009-2012 and currently works at the Gean Law Firm in Fort Smith.

Borengasser and Pierce have responded through email to questions from the Times Record.

1. What separates a good judge from a great judge?

Borengasser: A good judge has the necessary education and knowledge of the law. A great judge not only has education and knowledge, but possesses years of experience, plus the wisdom to understand complex cases and to follow the law as the legislature enacted it.

A good judge can handle a wide range of charges, people and sentences. A great judge has exceptional insight in dealing with juveniles, adults, children and families of all backgrounds.

A good judge is patient and exhibits common sense in dealing with all persons in or out of the courtroom, including attorneys, bailiffs and staff. A great judge has respect for all persons, treats everyone with dignity and is impartial in every proceeding.

A good judge is competent in his or her duties. A great judge is morally outstanding and strives to improve the lives of the people that come before him or her.

Pierce: What separates a good judge from a great judge is his or her ability to make a difference in our Fort Smith community and efficiently operate their court. To do this, our judge needs the ability to connect with ordinary Fort Smith residents. I am involved in our community significantly more than that of my opponent, which gives me the ability to connect with our residents. If you want to represent Fort Smith, you should be engaged in the Fort Smith community. Further, our court system should be operated more efficiently and cost-effectively for our community. I can make the necessary changes to make this happen in Fort Smith District Court.

2. Division III handles city and state cases and arraignments. What makes you the most qualified candidate to handle these kinds of cases?

Borengasser: For over 29 years, I have not only handled city and state cases but have handled jury trials, including misdemeanors, felony rape and murder. Starting out as a deputy prosecuting attorney, I took complaints from citizens and decided whether to file charges or to solve the situation a better way. At arraignments I set monetary bonds on defendants and also add conditions that would protect the victims.

I tried charges filed in city and state court as well as circuit court and juvenile court. I’ve dealt with persons who needed hospitalization instead of incarceration, and I’ve helped endangered adults find safe living arrangements. I’ve accompanied police officers on their beats and developed a new appreciation for their responsibilities. I’ve represented defendants and worked for a just outcome.

I use my vast experience and understanding of how the justice system works every time I take the bench to hear a case.

Pierce: I have handled city and state cases as both a private attorney and a deputy prosecuting attorney in Fort Smith District Court during my entire legal career. I am the most qualified candidate because I have experience practicing law in front of multiple judges, in multiple states, and in multiple courts in each state. I have learned the good and bad ways a judge can conduct their court. I can bring this experience to Fort Smith District Court for the benefit of our community.

3. Do you see any problems or needs in Division III? If so, how do you plan to address them?

Borengasser: Division III has challenges, such as defendants missing their court dates, failing to comply with the court’s order, or failing to pay on their fines or restitution. Also, the overcrowding of jail limits the district court’s ability to enforce their rulings. I always first consider an alternative sentence if it can have the same effect: that the defendant does not offend again.

I have helped to implement alternative, successful programs to reduce the number of repeat offenders, such as the Restore Hope Program, which has changed lives through education. We are starting a treatment program for DWI offenders and a program for repeat shoplifters. With regard to Failure to Appear, Police Chief Baker will help to alert defendants about their court dates, which will reduce the issuance of warrants, fines and jail time. Also, we are switching to a new computer program which will promote additional solutions for our department.

Pierce: My opponent in Division III has always implemented what I call a cookie cutter justice system by creating standard offers that the court would accept for each type of crime. This has created a system where people receive the same punishment even when their cases have significantly different facts. Someone stealing $500 of electronics should not receive the same sentence as someone who steals $10 worth of food. Each case needs to have individualized results and for this to happen a new judge in Division III needs to confirm with the prosecutors and defense attorneys the commitment to stop standardized offers.

4. There has been frustration raised about the $10 installment fee issued for every defendant on a payment plan. Do you plan to do anything about this if elected?

Borengasser: After finding it would be an undue hardship for a defendant to pay their fine in full, the courts are allowed to offer an installment payment plan. This statutorily mandated fee can only be used for technology purposes, which is necessary to maintain a program that will accommodate payments made on an installment basis. This fee is assessed only to those individuals using a payment plan and therefore requiring them to pay for this additional technology. I would rather these expenses be passed on to the individuals using the program than to the taxpayers.

Pierce: As a district judge, I would be required to follow the law and this includes the installment fee until the legislature changes this requirement. What I can do as district judge is to actually review the defendant's ability to pay and fashion a sentence that allows them to do this in a reasonable manner. Our judge should also make fair rulings that allow alternative sentences instead of always requiring fines for individuals who don't have the ability to pay.