The Songs of the Mountain, Dr. Curtis Varnell’s most recent book, was sold at recent book signings and libraries with all proceeds going to area Boys and Girls clubs. Proceeds from the sale totaled $625 which was then contributed to afternoon programs offered at the clubs. Books can still be purchased at Rockin Robins in Booneville, Little Shops in Paris, and at the Boys and Girls club with all proceeds assisting your local organizations. Songs of the Mountain are just that, poems, songs, and short stories from and about local people.