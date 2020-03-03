After receiving a call about a parked SUV with its rear window broken out and a dog running loose, Hot Springs Village Police Department made an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A similar arrest was made in an unrelated incident.

A volunteer walking a dog at the animal shelter received a laceration, and the dog was euthanized.

Feb. 19

An officer went to a 911 hangup call on Rubi Circle at 7:32 p.m. Dogs at the home might have walked on a cellphone, dialing 911.

A patrolling officer checked on a 2009 Chevrolet car parked outside Balboa Gate at 10 p.m. Timothy James Montgomery, 26, Lindo Circle, said his gate card was not working. The officer smelled the reportedly pungent smell of cannabis. Montgomery subsequently said a glass pipe in his car had been used 3 days earlier for smoking methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $2,500 bond on Feb. 20.

A westbound vehicle on North Barcelona, hit a deer at 10:41 p.m., near Larraga. Damage: $250



Feb. 20

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Two SUVs collided at the West Gate at 1:24 p.m. when 1 started to park. The turning driver was cited for improper lane change. Damage: $1,500, $500

During a search for 2 missing men, an officer met a Saline County sheriff’s deputy at 10:05 p.m. at Goosepond Gate. They drove to the Saline River Middle Fork water intake station, where the officer heard yelling. They walked 100 yards in woods to find the 2 men, who had been missing since noon. LifeNet and volunteers from Crows and Salem fire departments also came to the scene. At the time of the report, their brown-and-white terrier remained across the river, as he could not be enticed to swim across.



Feb. 21

An officer met a Saline County sheriff’s deputy who was having medical issues at the East Gate at 12:44 a.m. An ambulance took the officer to a hospital, and the Village officer drove the sheriff’s unit to the police station.

A Villager told police 3 rings and a watch were missing. Value: $2,425

After stopping to try and adjust a leash, an animal shelter volunteer was bitten at 1:40 p.m. while walking the medium-sized dog. She was bitten on both hands, suffering a 2-3 inch laceration on 1 hand, and scrapes. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian and was euthanized.

An officer controlled traffic on Carmona Road near Lago Way, while tree cutters worked at 2:06 p.m.

A large truck reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate 6:49 p.m. An officer found it at Playa Place. The driver had a work pass, and was told to use it, rather than tailgating.



Feb. 22

After a report of a Honda SUV parked on South Badalona Drive with its rear window broken out and and a dog running loose, an officer found a man and woman sleeping inside. The man said they were parked outside his brother’s home. Emmalee Nicole Stephens, 21, no address available, Bryant, was picked up on a failure-to-comply warrant and was taken to Garland County jail. During a vehicle search an officer found a glass pipe in a purse, an empty pill bottle with someone else’s name and a backpack with 10 cellphones. At jail Stephens said she had smoked meth the day before. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $2,500 bond on Feb. 24 for both charges. Michael Patrick Johns, 30, Crossroads Road, Saline County, was picked up on a Clark County failure-to-comply warrant. He received a new court date and was released.

Entergy Arkansas cut up a large tree that had fallen prior to 9:33 a.m. on Balearic Road near Dominar Way.

After a report of an older man who might be having car trouble on Barcelona Lane, a worker was arrested on a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant, and was taken to Garland County jail.

After a traffic stop for a headlight out on Elcano Drive at 7:55 p.m., the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license.



Feb. 23

3 people seeking to enter the West Gate all lacked a valid driver’s license, so a local relative was called and he drove the vehicle and the trio.

Policed received a report of medium-sized brown dog loose on Fonsagrada Circle 7:59 a.m.

After a 2000 Toyota Avalon slid off Barcelona Road on a curve near Malaga Circle at 12:12 p.m., the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license. She was also picked up on 2 misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrants and was taken to Garland County jail. Damage: $1,000

A westbound red Nissan Versa ran off DeSoto Boulevard at Calella at 3:59 p.m., but had no damage.

After a report of a speeding blue Honda Civic on Alicante Way, its driver was found at a nearby home. He said he always drives below the speed limit. The report noted that no speed limit is marked on the road, so its speed limit is the Village’s limit for unposted roads, 30 mph.

An officer responded to a Cordera Lane 911 hangup call. A young girl had been playing with an out-of-service (emergency calls only) cell phone.

A patrolling officer saw a GMC truck with a large trailer hit a yield sign, while the driver properly attempted to turn around on Ponce de Leon Road outside Balboa Gate. The driver said she thought she had driven to the East Gate. The sign lodged between the fender well and trailer wall. Damage: $200.

Feb. 24

A Lincoln car slid into the eastbound ditch on South Barcelona Road. Damage: $250

At 9:27 a.m. on South Barcelona Road, an officer saw a eastbound Hyundai Elantra that had slid into a ditch near Castano Drive. Damage: $800

The seller of a South Pego Way home told police someone fraudulently listed it for rent on Craigslist for $700 per month.

A Villager received a scam email telling her $6,102.69 had been charged for a retailer’s shipment to a Delaware address. There were no charges on her credit card.