Sheriff’s Office News

March 2, 2020

Last week was a busy week. We got Jeremy Bennett, our new investigator settled in. We hated to lose Mark Spain to another agency but we are thankful for Jeremy who has numerous certifications and is also a law enforcement instructor. We feel that Jeremy will be a huge asset to the county.

K-9 Billow has been doing some training and seems to be doing excellent at finding drugs.

Two weeks ago he found some L.S.D., Marijuana, and Mushrooms on a traffic stop.

As we get closer to moving into the new facility, I want to remind anyone who has a misdemeanor warrant to get it taken care of. We will be holding people on misdemeanors once we get to the new facility. If someone is having trouble paying a warrant for their fines in district court, they can come in and make a payment of ten percent and get a new court date.

This only applies on warrants for failing to pay fines.

There are also several grants that I will be applying for in the near future. These grants will help substantially in getting us funding for things we are in desperate need of.

I hope everyone has a happy and safe week. If you have questions or comments on the department, feel free to reach out to me.

Travis Ball

Chief Deputy