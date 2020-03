Crystal and Charles Cranford of Mountainburg announce the birth of a son born on January 29, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Trinity Garner and Michael Barron of Ozark announce the birth of a son born on February 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Anisa and Jeremy Waters of Ozark announce the birth of a son born on February 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas.