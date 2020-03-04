Growing A Healthy Charleston

You are invited to attend Growing a healthy Charleston at noon on every first Friday at the Charleston Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933.

Community the Franklin County Veteran Service Office

It is on 3rd floor of the Franklin County Charleston Courthouse. The 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month with hours being 1 to 4:30 p.m. For more information call Rick Bradley at 479-667-4677 or 479-965-2272.

Pesticide Applicator Training

Upcoming Training Sessions:

Feb. 18th @ 6:30 p.m. - Charleston Courthouse

Feb. 20th @ 6:30 p.m. - Clarksville Fairgrounds

Feb. 21st @ 9:00 a.m. - Ozark Extension Office

For more information contact: Franklin County Extension Office at 479-667-3720

$20.00 due at the time of training

The training is for those producers needing to recertify or producers needing to certify for the first time. A producer only needs to attend one of the sessions. The certification is valid for 5 years and allows the producer to purchase a private restricted use pesticide license from the State Plant Board.

Wellness Committee Meeting

The Charleston School District’s Wellness Committee will meet Wednesday, February 11 at 11:50 in the School Board Meeting Room.