Due to high community demand from employers, the Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus Medical Assisting program is seeking talented individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.

Medical assistants are cross-trained allied health care professionals who support physicians and other health professions with administration, clinical or laboratory tasks, generally employed in a clinic medical office setting.

The Arkansas Tech University Medical Assisting Program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (www.caahep.org) upon the recommendation of the Medical Assistant Education Review Board (MAERB).

Graduates of the Medical Assisting program at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus are satisfied with the education they receive at the Ozark Campus, as evidenced by an average 100% graduate satisfaction rate over the past five years. Job placement for graduates is very high, as evidenced by a 93.48% job placement rate over the past five years.

Kendra East Salinas, CMA(AAMA), ATU-Ozark graduate class of 2017, stated, “Being a medical assistant, I am cross-trained and can to do every role in the clinic, which was a valuable trait when I was looking for a job! My favorite would be working in the lab and the hands-on clinical procedures. Since I work in a clinic, I have the opportunity to get to know my patients by name and their personality and not just a chart number. I love being a medical assistant and can help our patients every day.” Roxanne Marshall, MD at Marshall Medical in Clarksville, Arkansas stated, “I work with three wonderful CMA (AAMA)’s who all graduated from Arkansas Tech University. I love hiring CMA’s from ATU-Ozark because they know how to run the clerical and medical side of the practice. My CMA’s have also brought a good work ethic with them to my clinic. My patients like my CMA’s because of the passion and devotion they have. I would recommend hiring a CMA graduate from ATU-Ozark over and over again.”

The Medical Assisting application for the fall 2020 semester is due March 1, 2020. To learn more about Medical Assisting, and to access the application, please visit https://www.atu.edu/ozark/academics/p-ma.php.