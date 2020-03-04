The Charleston Public Library was recently chosen by the Brownstone Book Fund, a private foundation in New York City, to receive a gift of 100 new children’s books ranging from pre-kindergarten through early readers. The Brownstone Book Fund’s mission is to foster early reading, develop a love of books, and encourage parents and children to read together. Diane Brownstone, director of Brownstone Book Fund, said in a statement, “The public library of my youth gave me an addiction to books that has enriched my life and my wish, with this collection, is to give this experience and pleasure to many other young people.” These books include a variety of new titles, classic favorites, board books, and easy readers. The donated books have been added to the collection and are also being shared with local preschools, including Acorns to Oaks Academy, Smart Start Preschool, and Charleston Public School Preschool.