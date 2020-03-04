CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK

By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Feb 24th, The Mulberry Dirt Dobbers traveled to Tiger Country to play some bean bag baseball. The Senior Tigers lost game one 8 to 18. Mary Bohannan and Charles Bohannan are the homerun champs with 1 apiece. Game two, The Senior Tigers lost 16 to 17 in a nail bitter. Mary, Veda, Peggy, Charlie, and Charles all made home runs and with our secret weapon Charles Bohannan scoring 4 homeruns. Way to go Charles!!!

Feb 27th, The Senior Tigers traveled to Alma to caught the Mighty Dogs by the tail. The Senior Tigers won game one 18 to 5. Mary, Gene, Naomi, Peggy, Judy, and Charles all made homeruns. Naomi Martine is the homerun champs with two. Way to go Naomi, Whoooo HOOOO! Game two, the Senior Tigers won 15 to 4. Mary, Betty, and Veda all made homeruns and tied for homerun champ with one apiece. Go Senior Tigers!!!!

Mar 5th, Bingo at 10:45 to 11:30

Mar 6th, Bean bag baseball v/s Van Buren here at the Charleston Senior Center at 9:45.

Mar 9, Tai Chi at 12:15

Mar 10th, bingo at 10:45 to 11:30

Tai Chi at 12:15

Mar 11th, Art class w/ Naomi 10:30 to 11:30

Tai Chi at 12:15

Mar 12th, Bean bag baseball v/s Cavanaugh at Charleston at 9:45

Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook. I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.

4 . Turkey Meatloaf

Stove top Stuffing

Brussel sprouts

Chocolate cake w/ icing

Banana cake

5. fish patty sandwich

Lettuce, tomato, onion,

tartar sauce

Cole slaw

Pinto beans

Lemon pudding with lemon

bits

6. Bake Chicken in sauce

Mash Potatoes/gravy

Green Beans

Hot Roll

Fruit n cookie

9. scrambled eggs

Sausage patty

Hashbrown

Biscuit/gravy

Applesauce

10. Lemon Chicken

Over noodles

Eng peas

Slice bread

Slice onion

Fruit/cookie

11. Taco salad

chips

Lettuce, tomato, onion,

salsa, guacamole

W/Kernel Corn

Banana pudding