CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK
By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director
Feb 24th, The Mulberry Dirt Dobbers traveled to Tiger Country to play some bean bag baseball. The Senior Tigers lost game one 8 to 18. Mary Bohannan and Charles Bohannan are the homerun champs with 1 apiece. Game two, The Senior Tigers lost 16 to 17 in a nail bitter. Mary, Veda, Peggy, Charlie, and Charles all made home runs and with our secret weapon Charles Bohannan scoring 4 homeruns. Way to go Charles!!!
Feb 27th, The Senior Tigers traveled to Alma to caught the Mighty Dogs by the tail. The Senior Tigers won game one 18 to 5. Mary, Gene, Naomi, Peggy, Judy, and Charles all made homeruns. Naomi Martine is the homerun champs with two. Way to go Naomi, Whoooo HOOOO! Game two, the Senior Tigers won 15 to 4. Mary, Betty, and Veda all made homeruns and tied for homerun champ with one apiece. Go Senior Tigers!!!!
Mar 5th, Bingo at 10:45 to 11:30
Mar 6th, Bean bag baseball v/s Van Buren here at the Charleston Senior Center at 9:45.
Mar 9, Tai Chi at 12:15
Mar 10th, bingo at 10:45 to 11:30
Tai Chi at 12:15
Mar 11th, Art class w/ Naomi 10:30 to 11:30
Tai Chi at 12:15
Mar 12th, Bean bag baseball v/s Cavanaugh at Charleston at 9:45
Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.
Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.
Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook. I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.
4 . Turkey Meatloaf
Stove top Stuffing
Brussel sprouts
Chocolate cake w/ icing
Banana cake
5. fish patty sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onion,
tartar sauce
Cole slaw
Pinto beans
Lemon pudding with lemon
bits
6. Bake Chicken in sauce
Mash Potatoes/gravy
Green Beans
Hot Roll
Fruit n cookie
9. scrambled eggs
Sausage patty
Hashbrown
Biscuit/gravy
Applesauce
10. Lemon Chicken
Over noodles
Eng peas
Slice bread
Slice onion
Fruit/cookie
11. Taco salad
chips
Lettuce, tomato, onion,
salsa, guacamole
W/Kernel Corn
Banana pudding