The County Line School District will admit nonresident pupils to its school district under the Freedom of Choice Act pursuant to the provisions of Act 560, Public School Choice Act of 2015. The Arkansas Public School Choice program allows students to attend a school in which they do not reside subject to some restrictions. Applications must be filed in the nonresident district with a copy to the resident district or postmarked no later than May 1 st of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester in the nonresident district. Applications may be mailed to 12092 State Highway 22 Branch, AR 72928 or dropped off at the school. If you have any questions regarding school choice feel free to call 479-635-2222. Application deadline is May 1, 2020.