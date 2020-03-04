County Line School District
March 4
Burritos, Cheese Nachos, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, Fresh Fruit, Milk
March 5
Stuffed Crust Pizza, Tossed Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit, Milk, BIRTHDAY CAKE
March 6
Baked Chicken, M. Potatoes/Gravy, Cooked Carrots, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk
March 9
Chicken & Noodles, Seas. Broccoli, Tossed Green Salad, Applecrisp, Fresh Fruit, Crackers, Milk
March 10
Chicken Tacos, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Salsa, Pinto Beans, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Milk
Charleston School District
March 4
Chicken fajitas, lettuce, cheese, pinto beans, salsa, fruit, and milk
March 5
Ham & cheese sandwich, corn, pickle, lettuce, fruit, and milk
March 6
Corn dog, baked beans, carrot sticks, fruit, and milk
March 9
Chicken strips, potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk
March 10
Hot dog, French fries, cookie, fruit, and milk