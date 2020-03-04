Wednesday

Mar 4, 2020 at 12:01 AM Mar 6, 2020 at 7:39 AM


County Line School District


March 4


Burritos, Cheese Nachos, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, Fresh Fruit, Milk


March 5


Stuffed Crust Pizza, Tossed Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit, Milk, BIRTHDAY CAKE


March 6


Baked Chicken, M. Potatoes/Gravy, Cooked Carrots, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk


March 9


Chicken & Noodles, Seas. Broccoli, Tossed Green Salad, Applecrisp, Fresh Fruit, Crackers, Milk


March 10


Chicken Tacos, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Salsa, Pinto Beans, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Milk


Charleston School District


March 4


Chicken fajitas, lettuce, cheese, pinto beans, salsa, fruit, and milk


March 5


Ham & cheese sandwich, corn, pickle, lettuce, fruit, and milk


March 6


Corn dog, baked beans, carrot sticks, fruit, and milk


March 9


Chicken strips, potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk


March 10


Hot dog, French fries, cookie, fruit, and milk