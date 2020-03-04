The Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Newton, Scott, Crawford and Sebastian Counties Cooperative Extension Service will be hosting a Multi-County Beef meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The meeting will be held at the Franklin County Extension office meeting room in Ozark (300 Airport Road) beginning at 8:30 a.m. and end with a free lunch at noon.

Topics that will be covered:

 Poisonous Weeds

 Anaplasmosis

 Pre-Conditioning

 Bull Power

 Herd Performance

The event is free to attend and lunch will be provided following the meeting. For more information or to pre-register by March 12 th for lunch, call the Franklin County Extension office at 479-667-3720. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact the Franklin County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.