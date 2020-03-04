There will be a Small Fruit Meeting held on Friday, March 13th from 9:00 am – 1:15 pm at the Charleston Community Center (311 Freedom Road, Charleston). In this workshop, you will learn about Blackberries, Strawberries, Blueberries, and Farm to School.

Please call 479-667-3720 / text 479-209-2418 to pre-register by March 11th for the free lunch or to get further information.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact the Franklin County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.