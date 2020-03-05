Rep. Marcus Richmond was in one of the closest races for west central Arkansas, and in the top three closest outcomes throughout the entire state during last night's primaries. The battle for District 21 between Richmond, currently serving his third term in the House, and newcomer Jim Reynolds went back and forth all evening long. Each of their numbers hovered around the 50% mark, each candidate taking the lead only to lose it, then possibly taking the lead back again.

According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial count, Richmond (50.81%) edged out Reynolds (49.19%), winning by a 1.62% margin.

Richmond said, “It was definitely a contest, there’s no doubt about that. I was expecting it to be a little better in Sebastian County with us splitting the vote. Jim did better by about 500 votes. That was a little more than I’d hoped for. Truly, I’m not that terribly surprised at the final results."

Reynolds laughed as he commented, “It was pretty interesting, wasn’t it? I thought I could turn a little more of Scott County than I did. I think if the voter turnout in Sebastian County had been better, I could've won.”

Of 3,649 votes cast, Richmond received 1,854 and Reynolds received 1,795, a difference of 59 votes.

Reynolds wasn’t certain if he’d request a recount or not. Not one to give up, he does plan to at least take a look at all the numbers.He said, “I’m going to look at some of the provisional ballots that are out. Realistically, those and the absentee votes might not make up 60 votes, but it might be close enough for a recount.”

Under Arkansas state law, any candidate "who may be dissatisfied with the returns from any precinct shall have a recount of the votes cast therein upon the candidate's presenting the county board of election commissioners with a petition requesting the recount." For more information regarding recounts, refer to AR Code § 7-5-319 (2015).

Reynolds stated he had two days to respond. He was making the rounds Wednesday, traveling from Greenwood to Mena and on his way to Jessieville near Hot Springs Village, picking up signs. He said Thursday he’ll check out the provisional and absentee ballots.

Richmond said, “I have got to give Jim credit. He worked hard and didn’t leave a stone unturned. He gave it a great effort.”

Richmond looks forward to continuing the work he has done for District 21. The District includes portions of Scott, Perry, Garland, Yell, Crawford, Sebastian and Polk counties.

Richmond said, “I have gotten more highway construction going on in places in the last five years than most have. There’s a lot more to do. I’m really happy the people are getting behind me and believing in me again.”

Richmond is currently the House Majority Leader. Running for office and the election is a necessity, but it also has its drawbacks.

Richmond said, “I have to focus on being the Majority Leader and this race has put me behind. I’ll have to double my efforts to raise money for the other candidates who have other opponents in November to get them in a better place. It’s not my seat. Anybody can run for it. The elections put us, as a caucus, behind."

Richmond is happy to be re-elected for his fourth term in the House and serving the people of Arkansas. He stated, “I really appreciate their support. It’s an honor. I’ve been serving since I was 17 in some capacity, starting with entering the military, going to school and joining the marine corps, then retiring as an infantry officer. It’s an honor to serve the people in Arkansas.”

For the 92nd General Assembly, Rep. Richmond serves on the Joint Budget Committee, the Joint Performance Review Committee, the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, and the House City, County & Local Affairs Committee.

The salary for a state legislator is $40,188 per year. There is a $155 per diem for legislators who live more than 50 miles from the Capitol; $59 per diem for legislators who live less than 50 miles from the Capitol.