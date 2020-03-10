The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers honored those who serve the community by presenting them with trays of homemade cookies.

Jo Ann Carr, Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Community Service Chairwoman, was in charge of this event, according to a news release.

All six clubs (Camden Road, Grace Willing Workers, Heart-N-Hands, Lunch Bunch, New Horizons, and Willing Workers of White Hall) participated.

Each club was asked to bring at least 10 dozen homemade cookies to the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service Conference Room for the cookie distribution. Club members packed trays of a variety of cookies and delivered them to fire stations, EMS workers, police departments, sheriff’s department, county judge’s office, local newspapers and radio stations in appreciation of their service to the community.

