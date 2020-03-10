Headline: Rison man arrested on drug related charge

Byline: By Ray King of The Commercial Staff

A report that a vehicle was parked on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 63 with a driver slumped over the wheel Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Rison man on a drug related charge.

Fred Lampkin, 59, was taken into custody by Arkansas State Trooper Nick Burleson after Burleson received a call about the car which was near Harmony Church Road and was blocking a driveway.

Burleson reported that Lampkin had a can of beer between his legs, the car’s engine was running and Lampkin had his hand on the center console gear shift selector. Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Browning arrived to assist Burleson and together they knocked on the windows of the car to get Lampkin’s attention and have him unlock the doors of the car.

The two officers told Lampkin to get out of the car but he did not comply and when he reached for the gear shift, Browning was able to pull him out of the vehicle where he was placed in handcuffs.

During a pat down search for officer safety, Burleson found a small plastic bottle in Lampklin’s pocket and when Lampkin was asked what it was, he reportedly said the bottle contained methamphetamine.

A records check showed that there was an active failure to appear warrant for Lampkin.

On Monday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $5,000 bond for Lampkin after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of a controlled substance.