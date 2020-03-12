Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman presented an ordinance at Tuesday's study session that proposed the establishment of a temporary entertainment district downtown and at the HUB at Providence in Chaffee Crossing. While the board agreed this would be good for downtown businesses, several had questions surrounding the availability of alcohol at events using this new district.

The state of Arkansas passed a bill last year aimed at promoting hospitality and tourism by enacting specific entertainment districts to host events in areas that highlight businesses in the area.

The first section of the bill addresses the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division of the Arkansas Code. Previously, the code stated that no alcoholic beverages were allowed outside the establishment of purchase to be consumed in public.

This new bill added an amendment that allowed an exception to this rule when it is within a temporary or permanent entertainment district.

Generally, there is an event-unique plastic cup that allows an attendee to purchase a beverage in one participating business and take that cup elsewhere if they want another beverage from another establishment.

Ward 2 Director Andre Good told the Times Record that his main concern with this was public safety. "I am for it as an economic tool and as enhancement to quality of place for our residents," he said. "The city's board of directors have to hear from the stakeholders and consider all of the safety, legal and other concerns."

Good then used the example of New Orleans and Austin's downtown areas with "booming entertainment districts." He noted that these are generally seen as destination party cities with looser alcohol laws.

However, he also pointed out that Fort Smith is unique, in that Garrison Avenue is a state highway which makes the proposition of closing all of it down impossible.

"The flow of traffic, traffic speed and the large trucks pose serious problems. Even without drinking in public there is a public safety issue," Good stated.

Another consequence Good presented was that with the plastic cups, it raises the likelihood of both underage drinking and over-serving patrons.

Good was not the only director with concerns about open drinking. Both At-large Director Robyn Dawson and Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton asked Dingman about this issue.

Dawson asked if the ability to carry around alcohol in an open container was the only difference with this ordinance, to which Dingman responded that it was the biggest difference.

Morton asked about the definition of drinking in a vehicle. He pointed out that, specifically with the upcoming Steel Horse Rally, participants could be sitting on a motorcycle and have the same relationship as sitting in a car.

There was an agreement that there would need to be more definition to what this clause meant. This decision would include if truck beds and cycle rickshaws were considered being inside vehicles.

The board voted to put it on the agenda for their regular meeting on March 17.