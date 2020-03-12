Fort Smith police have selected the first two officers for their new Crisis Intervention and Mental Health Unit.

Police Department officials on Tuesday announced Cpl. Bill Hardin and officer Cheri Taylor will be two of the four officers in the unit, with the others to be announced before the unit is fully operational. Police in the unit will work to reduce the number of incarcerations for people with mental illness.

"When you’re on the street day to day, you really see how (mental illness) impacts people," Taylor said. "It’s really to an extreme that I don’t think people realize."

Fort Smith police in 2019 responded to 561 suicide threat calls, 292 "handling mentally impaired person" reports and 152 drug overdose calls. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 37% of incarcerated people have a diagnosed mental health condition, while 70% of youth in the juvenile justice system have at least one mental health condition.

Taylor said she and Hardin "share the same view of wanting to help those people." She said she feels as if they can bridge the gap between them and the services that are available to help.

"What I want to accomplish is to help those that we can help, no matter how many it is, and get people to the help and assistance they need, whatever that may be," she said.

Taylor, Hardin and two other officers will attempt to lower the incarceration rate of people with mental illness and in crisis through diversion to services. They will also provide additional intervention to drug overdoses and suicide threats, work missing person cases involving people with mental health issues and assist field personnel who regularly speak to people in acute or emergency crisis. They will respond to quality of life complaints around the downtown area, work with homeless agencies to identify people in need of additional mental health resources, find resolutions to nuisance complaints concerning people suffering from mental illness and provide mental health referrals and resources to the area homeless population.

The unit will initially operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday under Special Operations.

"It’s something I’ve seen the need for. It’s just been something personal. I’ve wanted to get into this for a while," Hardin said.

"There's nothing criminal about having a mental illness, and we want to do our part in getting our fellow citizens and their families the support and resources needed to address it without incarceration being part of the conversation," Police Chief Danny Baker said in a news release.