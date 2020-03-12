Residents of Fort Smith's Wycklow neighborhood made up the majority of those present at Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting where the commissioners decided not to allow a daycare to be established. Seven came in opposition to an in-home daycare while four were in favor.

Tiffany Lewis and Dakota Tate live in the Wycklow neighborhood and applied for conditional use of their house for an in-home daycare without any changes to the house itself.

The current zoning is Residential Single Family — Duplex Low/Medium Density (RSD-2) which is standard for suburban area neighborhoods. This zoning allows for conditional uses of several items, one of which is a daycare.

During the neighborhood meeting, several neighbors attended and voiced their concerns regarding "increased traffic, parking spaces, number of children and a decrease in property value." There were also emails and a phone call in opposition to this usage.

There is a restrictive covenant for the neighborhood, but City Attorney Jerry Canfield in a letter from 1988 stated, "Inasmuch as the covenants are a portion of a private contractual arrangement, the City does not typically become involved in the enforcing of such covenants."

Bruce Bethell was the first neighbor to speak in opposition of the daycare, citing the covenant as well as the long-standing nature of the neighborhood as "quiet and exclusively residential." Bethell also stated concerns about parking and suitability of the house for such a daycare.

Another neighbor, Bob Marquette, stood up to reiterate all of Bethell's points and added that "any homeowner in the subdivision has the right to enforce the restrictive covenants which prohibit taking care of any children not their own for pay." Marquette also stated that, though he opposed the daycare, he thought Lewis and Tate were good neighbors.

The commissioners were provided with a copy of the neighborhood covenant in which the first item states that the homes within Wycklow were only for residential purposes.

The Planning Department also received a list of signatures from several neighbors in support of Lewis.

Both Lewis and Tate spoke to the issue, at which time both pointed out Lewis' previous in-home daycare in Poteau, Okla. According to Lewis, there was not a problem with any disturbances or supervision.

Lewis stated that, if this application was not approved so that she can watch ten children five days a week, she would have to watch five children seven days a week. The Planning Commission asked if that was in line with the covenant, to which Lewis responded by asking about zoning.

Tate agreed with Lewis that they were able to watch the five children without the conditional use, as he was told there was no covenant for the neighborhood.

The Planning Commission unanimously voted against approval of Lewis' application.