The Arkansas Arts Center continues to monitor the constantly shifting situation regarding the spread of COVID-19. Following guidance from the City of Little Rock and public health officials, the Arkansas Arts Center’s Riverdale location will be closed to the public starting close of business on Friday, March 13 and remain closed until further notice.

“Your health and the health of our staff is our highest priority at this time,” Executive Director Victoria Ramirez said. “We have been taking proactive precautionary measures for the past several weeks, including implementing rigorous cleaning routines and staying up to date on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health recommendations. While we don't currently have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the AAC, we believe this time calls for us to postpone or minimize gatherings while maintaining the cleanest environment possible. We want to take all prudent steps to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community.”

All programming through March 30 is canceled or postponed. Arts Center staff continues to closely monitor the situation and will make updates about future programming in the coming weeks.

Below is a list of programs that are canceled or postponed:

Friday, March 13 – Monday, March 16: Museum School classes and workshops

Monday, March 16: Art Together at the Central Arkansas Library System’s Cox Building

Monday, March 16: Contemporaries “Night at the Museum School”

Wednesday, March 18: ArtStart! at CALS Hillary Rodham Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center

Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22: Pay What You Can performances of The Arkansas Story Porch and Wynken, Blynken, and Nod: A Play for the Very Young at the Arkansas Arts Center’s Riverdale Location

Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27: Spring Break Camps, including Color Me Crazy and Cosplay Quest, at the Arkansas Arts Center’s Riverdale Location

Tuesday, April 7: Why Have You Not Heard of These Artists? An Overlooked Generation of Abstract Painters: A Conversation with Melissa Messina at CALS Ron Robinson Theatre